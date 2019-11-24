Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
Two nursing homes in Missoula have been named to a list of Best Nursing Homes by U.S. News and World Report.
The Village Health & Rehabilitation and Riverside Health & Rehabilitation, both skilled nursing communities, received the distinction.
For the 2019-20 ratings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated more than 15,000 homes nationwide, in every state and nearly 100 major metropolitan areas. This year, 2,969 nursing homes earned the designation of a U.S. News Best Nursing Home. This year, the ratings incorporate several measures of quality, including consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing falls.
"For the aging population in America, a nursing home should meet the specific level of care based on the needs of each patient or resident," said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer of U.S. News. "The U.S. News Best Nursing Home ratings home in on measurements like emergency room visits, quality of staff and proper distribution of medical and physical therapy to help families make an informed decision."
She said the ratings help individuals and their families begin their search for senior care and should be used in consultation with a medical professional and in-depth on-site visits.
“This recognition is possible because of our hard-working staff, who strive daily to provide the best possible care to our residents,” said Dee Strauss, executive director at The Village Health & Rehabilitation.
(Dee Strauss is the spouse of Missoulian publisher Jim Strauss.)
You have free articles remaining.
Now in its 10th year, U.S. News says its Best Nursing Homes list offers comprehensive information about care, safety, health inspections, staffing and more for almost all nursing homes in the country. With this tool, individuals can easily conduct a customized search for a highly rated nursing home by location, Medicare and Medicaid coverage, Alzheimer's care and size. The Best Nursing Homes reflect U.S. News' analysis of data collected and published by the federal government using a methodology defined by U.S. News that evaluates factors that U.S. News has determined most greatly impact patient and resident care, safety and outcomes.
“We are honored to receive a Best Nursing Home award by U.S. News for Short-Term Rehabilitation. Thank you to our hard-working and talented staff who take excellent care of patients and residents,” said Virginia B. Villemez, executive director at Riverside Health & Rehabilitation.
After almost a year of research, public engagement and analysis, Missoula’s first Heritage Interpretive Draft Plan is ready to be reviewed by the public and will enter the adoption phase in December. The draft plan can be reviewed at https://www.missouladowntown.com/heritage-interpretive-plan/. The draft plan will be presented to the community on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St., in downtown Missoula.
In 2018, the Downtown Missoula Partnership collaborated with the Missoula Historic Preservation Officer and other Downtown Missoula stakeholders to form a Downtown Missoula Heritage Committee. One result of these efforts was the development of a downtown heritage program, Unseen Missoula. The initial success of Unseen Missoula was evidenced by a season’s worth of tours selling out in a matter of weeks.
The popularity of Unseen Missoula led the Heritage Committee to consider interpretive planning in order to chart a path forward for future downtown interpretation. In support of this effort, the Montana Department of Commerce awarded the Missoula Downtown Foundation (MDF) a tourism grant to begin the interpretive planning process. MDF and Historical Research Associates, Inc., a historical consulting firm headquartered in Downtown Missoula since 1974, provided the remaining resources to produce the plan. The City of Missoula Historic Preservation Officer provided oversight and served as an active participant throughout this effort.
This plan is designed to guide downtown heritage interpretation by encouraging audiences to make meaningful connections to the shared human experience represented there. It identifies interpretive goals and programs, examines existing conditions, and provides recommendations to implement over a period of time. More than anything, it presents a vision for a comprehensive heritage program that will shape the downtown experience and celebrate the distinct character of the community by tying together key natural and cultural resources into a cohesive network.
The public review period for the draft plan will be approximately three weeks. Written comments should be directed to the Downtown Missoula Partnership via email (info@missouladowntown.com) or mail (218 East Main, Missoula, MT 59802). The deadline for this review period is Friday, December 13.