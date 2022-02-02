Business Buzz: Old Hob Nob to be marijuana dispensary, new Dobi's sauces

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The old Hob Nob restaurant location, at 531 S. Higgins on Missoula's Hip Strip, is being remodeled into what appears to be a marijuana dispensary. Signs inside the building list marijuana retail regulations and a company called Mountain Heights, which lists itself as a medical marijuana company, recently got a business license for the location. As of September of 2021, there were nearly 60 registered marijuana businesses in Missoula County.

Dobi's Teriyaki, a restaurant inside Stockman's Bar at 125 W. Front Street in downtown Missoula, recently announced a new line of bottled teriyaki sauces. They offer spicy, regular and half'n'half.

"For those that haven't tried it or are maybe just curious, our 'spicy' sauce is definitely a mild spicy," owner Brett Ferris wrote on Instagram.

Longtime Missoula entrepreneur Christine Littig has been elected to serve as president of the Missoula Downtown Foundation's board of directors.

Littig is currently serving as a consultant with the Small Business Development Center. She previously owned and operated Bernice’s Bakery from 2006-2017 and before that the Red Bird restaurant from 1996-2001.

The Foundation's board also ratified three new board members: Rob Fleming from Mann Mortgage, Hailey Kern from Bicycle Hangar and Michelle McCue from Neptune Aviation.

“I am very excited to have Hailey, Michelle and Rob join us in our endeavors to raise funds for all the things that make Downtown Missoula such a special place,” Littig said in an email. “I am honored to work alongside passionate advocates for Downtown, who care very deeply about this community and this organization.”

The Foundation was organized 10 years ago and raised over $700,000 for downtown improvements in 2021. She takes over for Libby Brunell of Cascadia Business Development Group.

