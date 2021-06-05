Business Buzz: Old Post closes temporarily, Northside KettleHouse building listed

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
The Old Post restaurant and bar in Missoula has closed temporarily, according to a Facebook post by the business. They didn’t give a reason and a call was not returned.
“We apologize for the inconvenience, but we will be closed for a short period of time,” the post read.
They said to be “on the lookout” for a reopening date later this month.
The former Northside KettleHouse building has been listed for sale for $2 million. The building is located at 313 North 1st St. West in Missoula, above the Orange Street underpass.
Andrew Squires with Engel & Volkers Western Frontier is the listing agent. He said the building is about 13,000 square feet and is made of brick with a full basement and a poured concrete foundation. KettleHouse Brewing closed the location in May of 2020 but still has two other locations.
First Interstate Bank and the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation have brought Special Olympics Montana to within $250,000 of its $10 million endowment goal.
First interstate Bank recently donated $1 million to the "Reveal the Champion in All of Us" endowment campaign, and the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation contributed $1.75 million.
“In partnership with the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation, the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation decided to step up and secure the future of an organization that we deeply care about by making a $1 million donation to the endowment,” said First Interstate President and CEO Kevin Riley. “As a premier sponsor of Special Olympics of Montana and the State Summer Games for many years, we’ve seen firsthand how the mission transforms the lives of the athletes, their families, and our employees.”
Mike Halligan, the executive director of the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation, said Special Olympics of Montana has inspired the foundation over the years.
"Our mission is to invest in people to improve the quality of their lives,” Halligan said. “Special Olympics Montana and First Interstate Bank share these same values. The collective sum of these parts ensures that SOMT’s core message of treating everyone with dignity and respect will be spread across Montana in perpetuity.”
Special Olympics Montana provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Spiker Communications has sold its headquarters building at 3200 Brooks Street to Farmers State Bank. Spiker Communications is relocating to 805 Spruce Street.
“After owning the two best office buildings in Missoula the last 30 years, we are going to lease till we retire in a few years,” said owner Wes Spiker. “Previously we owned 229 East Main Street and then 3200 Brooks Street for the last five or six years.”
Southgate Mall is holding an employment expo on Thursday, July 15 from noon until 6:30 p.m. throughout the shopping center.
According to general manager Tim Winger, the goal is to connect Missoula-area businesses with job seekers who are currently unemployed, underemployed or may be seeking a change in their work situation.
“We’ve been hearing from not only our stores but also many local businesses that they have great job openings available, yet they need an effective way to connect with potential employees,” Winger said. “Online job postings can only go so far, and with in-person events becoming more possible, our team felt it was a very good time to introduce the Employment Expo."
Winger believes there are many businesses looking for workers.
"We expect over 75 employers from a wide variety of industries," he said. "We are working with community partners such as Destination Missoula, Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce and Missoula Midtown Association, as well as Montana State officials to create a top-notch event.”
Ron and Kate Rule have purchased the River Edge Resort in Alberton. The resort west of Missoula features a steakhouse restaurant, a bar, a campground and an RV park. Previous owners Shawn and Ray Hagle felt it was time to retire and turned over the family-owned business to the Rules on May 5. John Martinez of Missoula has been hired as the new general manager.
“My goal is to work with the incredible staff we have inherited and together make River Edge Resort a destination that all Montanans will want to visit and where tourists will want to return year after year,” Martinez said.
A new kitchen is being installed and the menu will get a refresh soon, he noted.