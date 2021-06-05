Business Buzz: Old Post closes temporarily, Northside KettleHouse building listed

“After owning the two best office buildings in Missoula the last 30 years, we are going to lease till we retire in a few years,” said owner Wes Spiker. “Previously we owned 229 East Main Street and then 3200 Brooks Street for the last five or six years.”

Southgate Mall is holding an employment expo on Thursday, July 15 from noon until 6:30 p.m. throughout the shopping center.

According to general manager Tim Winger, the goal is to connect Missoula-area businesses with job seekers who are currently unemployed, underemployed or may be seeking a change in their work situation.

“We’ve been hearing from not only our stores but also many local businesses that they have great job openings available, yet they need an effective way to connect with potential employees,” Winger said. “Online job postings can only go so far, and with in-person events becoming more possible, our team felt it was a very good time to introduce the Employment Expo."

Winger believes there are many businesses looking for workers.