Business Buzz: Park Side Credit Union working to support communities

Here's a look at business news in the Missoula area, according to news releases from these organizations:
The Park Side Credit Union is stepping up to support its communities with monetary donations, volunteer work, and COVID-19 stimulus packages.
Collectively, marketing and operations staff at the Park Side CU came together with key community partners to focus on the basics, such as food and shelter. Park Side CU played a big role in the rapid opening of an emergency homeless shelter in Kalispell. They also worked with area food banks and other organizations that support our students with meals, healthy snacks, and weekend food packages.
Between all of the branches, both in the Flathead and Missoula areas, Park Side was able to put an additional $10,000 during March and April into hands that needed it the most. The employees also rolled up their sleeves to help wherever it was possible. In one program alone, Farm Hands – Nourish the Flathead, credit union staff contributed more than 24 hours of paid community involvement in the first of a six-week commitment.
“The nature of homelessness in Montana is that at times it can be deadly, and even more so in regards to the coronavirus. We are so appreciative of the help we received from Park Side Credit Union to make our work possible,” said Chris Krager, executive director at Samaritan House Homeless Shelter in Kalispell, in a statement.
In Missoula, the YWCA domestic violence shelter and Watson Children’s Shelter were both recipients of “stimulus” funds from Park Side CU. In addition, the Poverello Center, a recent Park Side Partner, and the Missoula Food Bank, along with the Boys & Girls Club of Missoula were granted significant contributions. Park Side CU also donated $500 in Downtown Missoula Gift Cards so that some of these social service organizations could actually purchase their necessary goods locally.
The Missoula Farmers’ Market is now offering Tuesday evening markets from 5-7 p.m. at Market Square at the north end of Higgins Ave by the XXXX’s. All Health Department guidelines will be followed. Masks are strongly encouraged.
“We’re glad to be able to offer an option for downtown workers and community members who can’t make it to Market on Saturday to be able to shop for local food during the week,” says Meredith Printz, manager of the Missoula Farmers’ Market. “When you shop at the Market, you support local farmers, ranchers and food producers.”
The Tuesday Markets run from June through September and accept SNAP, WIC, Senior Coupons And Prescription Produce vouchers.
Earlier this month, Kyong Kapalczynski, owner/operator of McDonald's in Missoula and Ravalli County, gave back to the community by donating more than 100 meals to the local Missoula Beehive Homes Assisted Living Facility. This follows the Kapalczynski McDonald's franchise providing free meals to first responders and healthcare workers in Missoula, Hamilton and Lolo last month in an ongoing effort to support the local communities in which the Kapalczynski's serve.
On June 2, Kapalczynski delivered free McDonald's meals in Happy Meal boxes to Beehive Homes to spark happiness in both the residents and staff. While many organizations are entering the recovery stage of COVID-19 and allowing community members to return to a bit of normalcy, the elderly in these homes are still at a higher risk of contracting the virus and cannot have visitors or leave the homes.
"We hope the surprise of these meals will bring huge smiles to the faces of the residents at Missoula Beehive Home," said McDonald's Owner/Operator Kyong Kapalczynski in a statement.
