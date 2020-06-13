Business Buzz: Park Side Credit Union working to support communities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here's a look at business news in the Missoula area, according to news releases from these organizations:

The Park Side Credit Union is stepping up to support its communities with monetary donations, volunteer work, and COVID-19 stimulus packages.

Collectively, marketing and operations staff at the Park Side CU came together with key community partners to focus on the basics, such as food and shelter. Park Side CU played a big role in the rapid opening of an emergency homeless shelter in Kalispell. They also worked with area food banks and other organizations that support our students with meals, healthy snacks, and weekend food packages.

Between all of the branches, both in the Flathead and Missoula areas, Park Side was able to put an additional $10,000 during March and April into hands that needed it the most. The employees also rolled up their sleeves to help wherever it was possible. In one program alone, Farm Hands – Nourish the Flathead, credit union staff contributed more than 24 hours of paid community involvement in the first of a six-week commitment.