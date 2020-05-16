Business Buzz: Parkour gym closes, new brewery opens, MoFi offers help

A Missoula nonprofit is helping businesses with the Paycheck Protection Program.

Across Montana, businesses are continuing to endure economic hardships due to the COVID-19 crisis. Authorized under the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act, the Paycheck Protection Program provides relief to these businesses in the form of forgivable loans to help keep employees on payroll.

While the program is administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration, business owners access the funds through banks, credit unions and other participating lenders like MoFi, a nonprofit that specializes in helping those not served by traditional financial institutions. With PPP, MoFi is specifically working to identify businesses — particularly small businesses and sole proprietorships — that have been unable to get a PPP loan through a bank or credit union.

“We want Montanans to know that there are still PPP funds available, and MoFi will continue to provide them until the program runs out of money,” said MoFi President Dave Glaser. “If you or anyone you know has a business that has been negatively impacted by COVID-19, but hasn’t yet been able to get a PPP loan, there is still time — but they should apply as soon as possible.”

MoFi’s PPP loans, which are available up to $250,000, will be forgiven at the end of an eight-week period if the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities. Nearly 700 businesses in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Oregon and Washington have accessed the program through MoFi to date. Application materials can be found on MoFi’s website at https://www.mofi.org/paycheck-protection-program-loan/.

