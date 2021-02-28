Business Buzz: Pearl Cafe closes, has new owners; new Mexican eatery

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The renowned Pearl Cafe in downtown Missoula is closing and the building will be under new ownership starting March 1. Longtime owner/chef Pearl Cash made the announcement on the restaurant's website.

"I am excited to announce my retirement from the restaurant business," she wrote. "After 45 years of professional cooking and restaurant operation, I plan to turn the restaurant over to its new owners on March 1 and they will spend a bit of time remodeling and updating. They are hoping for an early summer opening."

Cash said the restaurant was heavily booked in February as word got out that the eatery was closing.

"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be a part of your celebrations and special dinners for so many," Cash wrote.

The Missoulian reached out to the new potential owners, who are local, but the deal wasn't completely official so their identity can't be revealed just yet, so stay tuned. In a phone call with the Missoulian, Cash said she didn't want more attention on herself.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}