Business Buzz: Pearl Cafe closes, has new owners; new Mexican eatery

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
The renowned Pearl Cafe in downtown Missoula is closing and the building will be under new ownership starting March 1. Longtime owner/chef Pearl Cash made the announcement on the restaurant's website.
"I am excited to announce my retirement from the restaurant business," she wrote. "After 45 years of professional cooking and restaurant operation, I plan to turn the restaurant over to its new owners on March 1 and they will spend a bit of time remodeling and updating. They are hoping for an early summer opening."
Cash said the restaurant was heavily booked in February as word got out that the eatery was closing.
"I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to be a part of your celebrations and special dinners for so many," Cash wrote.
The Missoulian reached out to the new potential owners, who are local, but the deal wasn't completely official so their identity can't be revealed just yet, so stay tuned. In a phone call with the Missoulian, Cash said she didn't want more attention on herself.
In case you missed it, the owners of the El Cazador restaurant in Missoula have opened a new location on South Avenue in Missoula called the El Caz Taqueria. Alfredo Hernandez, his wife Maria and daughter Isabel are serving up carne asada, fish tacos and will soon have a beer and wine license.
OnX, a mapping technology company based in Missoula, has launched an app called onX Backcountry.
"Upon opening the App, users are immersed in an intuitive world of outdoor possibility, one featuring 650,000 miles of distinguishable trails and color-coded land management areas," explained senior communications manager Molly Stoecklein in a press release. "Icons dot the map, representing 500,000-plus points of interest, from river put-ins and campgrounds to scenic stops and breweries. And with a tap, users can transform the landscape into 24K topo, satellite, hybrid, or 3D map views."
Southgate Mall and the Mustard Seed, an Asian-fusion restaurant, have opened five new partially-enclosed heated domes for people to gather and dine outside of the regular restaurant. They're available for $20 by reservation starting March 1.
"We are thrilled to partner with Mustard Seed, a legendary local favorite, to bring this innovative dining environment to our guests," said Tim Winger, general manager at Southgate Mall. "This is a truly unique and memorable way to enjoy a delicious meal and handcrafted cocktails in the privacy of your very own 'bubble.' And each Seed Pod is sanitized thoroughly in between every group, so diners can enjoy their meal in a clean and safe way."
They can host between two and six guests.
“Our new Seed Pods dining option is perfect for guests who are more comfortable dining outdoors or who want a more private feel,” said Tim Leegan, manager at Mustard Seed. “Our team is immensely excited to bring this unique Montana oasis to life.”