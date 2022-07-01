Business Buzz: Picnic for the Pov, Sunday bus service, beer winner, affordable housing milestone

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The Mexican Moose food truck and the Bamboo Bar, a mobile tiki bar in Missoula, are partnering up for pop-up food and cocktails events this summer. They'll be at the corner of Pattee and Broadway on July 1 for First Friday from 5-10 p.m. and will have other dates set in the coming months.

The Poverello Center is hosting the second annual Picnic for the Pov on Wednesday, July 13 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field from 5:30-7 p.m., sponsored by First Interstate Bank and TownPump.

Picnic attendees will gather with community leaders to share the impact the Veteran Programs are making every day and to invite attendees to support the Veteran Programs’ work. Dinner is complementary. The program will begin at 6 p.m. and last no more than one hour.

“The Veteran Programs Team went from working toward long-term solutions to functionally ending Veteran houselessness to trying to figure out how we could provide services to as many people as possible, as safely as possible,” Executive Director Jill Bonny said. “Now, we are excited to be evolving our Veteran Programs to better serve our clients and support all Poverello Center programs.”

The program will feature speakers from the Poverello Center and partner organizations as well as a video produced by John Nilles at With A Cause Productions and Treasure State Studios.

The event will be live-streamed via the Montana Community Access Television Facebook page.

Starting July 10, Mountain Line will expand to seven-day service by adding Sunday service for the first time ever and operating later into the evening, increasing service by 30%.

“This is a transformative moment for Mountain Line,” said Corey Aldridge, Mountain Line CEO and general manager. “We’re grateful to be fully staffed and able to make our dream of seven-day service a reality this summer.”

This service expansion is a direct response to public input gathered during Mountain Line’s strategic planning process that began in 2017 and culminated in 2020 when voters approved the agency’s service-expansion initiative by a 20% margin.

While the timeline for service expansions was impacted by the national labor shortage in 2021, the agency has successfully grown from 58 employees in April of 2021 to 100 employees in April of this year.

Highlights of the July 10 service expansion include:

• Sunday service from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.*

• Saturday service from 9 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.*

• Expanded weekday hours, from 6 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.*

• All-day service on Routes 4 & 11

*Hours vary by route.

These service expansions will benefit fixed-route riders and seniors and people living with disabilities who use Mountain Line’s Paratransit and Shuttle Van services.

Also starting July 10, the agency will be changing some routing on Routes 3, 5 and 11 (details available online) and increasing service on holidays. Effective the same date, Mountain Line will operate every day except New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

“Mountain Line benefits us all by helping students get to school, employees get to work and seniors and those living with disabilities remain mobile and active. Even those who don’t ride benefit from reduced traffic congestion, decreased parking demand and cleaner air,” said Jesse Dodson, Missoula Urban Transportation District board chair. “We’re excited to amplify these benefits this summer to help build a healthier, more equitable community.”

Detailed schedules and more information can be found at mountainline.com/service-expansion.

A large affordable housing complex in Missoula is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Council Groves Apartments, at 1904 S. 3rd Street W., is marking five decades of providing quality affordable housing in Missoula, according to site manager Michael Dorshorst.

A Golden Jubilee celebration for residents was held the week of June 27 through July 2, 2022.

“We are celebrating the impacts of Council Groves Apartments now, its legacy of providing shelter and community for Missoula residents in-need over five decades, and are planning for a sustainable and supportive future,” Dorshorst said. “There is a real and growing need for affordable housing in Missoula, and across the country.”

When it was constructed in 1972, the Missoulian reported the 72-unit complex’s value at $717,390. It is cited among the first nonprofit, rent-supplemented apartments in the Missoula area.

Council Groves Apartments is a Section-8 complex, owned and operated by a board of directors comprised of representatives from local Catholic organizations. Those organizations include Saint Anthony’s Parish, Saint Francis Xavier Parish, Christ the King Parish, Blessed Trinity Catholic Community Parish, Missoula Knights of Columbus, Catholic Social Services, and the Secular Franciscans.

"In the early 1970s, the Low-Income Group for Human Treatment (LIGHT), forerunner to the Human Resource Council, strongly advocated for the complex to be built," Dorshorst said in an email. "Construction of the apartments was historically framed in the context of 'the war on poverty,' anti-poverty programs initiated under President Lyndon B. Johnson that ran from 1964 to 1973. This legislation was proposed by Johnson in response to a national poverty rate of around 19%."

According to 2020 Census data, the U.S. poverty rate is currently 11.4%.

"As a consequence of the Council Groves Apartments Board’s strong financial stewardship and dedicated on-site staff, the property is continually upgrading and adding amenities and opportunities for residents," Dorshorst said. "This year, among other improvement projects, Council Groves Apartments is renovating units incrementally. With each move-out, new, luxury vinyl plank flooring and paint schemes are being installed."

Council Groves Apartments serves very-low and extremely-low income families and individuals.

KettleHouse Brewing Co.'s Cold Smoke beer won a gold medal at the International Beer Competition hosted by the North American Brewers Association. It's the fourth time the beer has won gold.

“This year’s NABA judges have figured out why Cold Smoke Scotch Ale is Montana’s favorite craft beer and it’s not the first panel of judges to do so," said Kettlehouse co-founder Tim O'Leary. "I’m super happy for our production team to get the recognition they deserve.”

