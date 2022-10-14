Business Buzz: Pre-fab walls speed Chick-fil-A, Stone of Accord for sale

Here is a roundup of some business news in the Missoula area:

The Chick-fil-A restaurant being built in Missoula is coming along quickly, thanks to a new type of construction.

R&O Construction, the company building the project at 2800 N. Reserve Street, recently posted a timelapse video on Facebook showing how quickly the structure is going vertical.

"Our team is moving fast to bring the delicious taste of Chick-fil-A to the residents of Missoula County," the company posted on Facebook. "This project is a pre-fab prototype and only the second of its kind for Chick-fil-A. We built the footings, foundation and slab while the walls were shipped in pre-fabricated." The Stone of Accord restaurant in Missoula is for sale for $5.1 million, according to Sterling Commercial Real Estate Advisors. Located at 4951 North Reserve, the restaurant features a casino, an outdoor dining space and parking. The property includes furniture, fixtures and equipment.

Missoula County and the City of Missoula are seeking community input to help identify needs and gaps in services related to public infrastructure and facilities, economic development, community services and housing.

The public is invited to fill out a brief and anonymous survey online at missoulacountyvoice.com. The survey opened Tuesday, Oct. 11, through 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

According to a press release, this city-county effort will help "gauge the community’s interests and funding priorities and is the first step in determining how to effectively use potential state and federal funds, while ensuring that community development projects reflect community needs."

“We are joining with the city this year to help reduce survey overlap and make the process more efficient,” said Missoula County grants administrator Sarah Bell. “The City and County both serve Missoula County residents, and it makes our work more effective when we partner together. Feedback from all demographics is important as it helps us be responsive and accurate when seeking grant funding.”

Both agencies are eligible to receive funding from the Montana Community Development Block Grant Program and HOME Investment Partnerships Program (federal funding administered by the Montana Department of Commerce), along with other grant funding sources that support local housing, public facilities/infrastructure or other community needs.

City and County staff will present the assessment results at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, in the Missoula County Courthouse Sophie Moiese Room, 200 W. Broadway.

Comments may be submitted in writing by Friday, Oct. 28, or at the public meeting. Written comments must be submitted to at missoulacountyvoice.com.

Previous county projects these funding opportunities have helped support include partial construction costs of the Poverello Center and the YWCA Family Housing Center, wastewater system updates in East Missoula and an updated wastewater system for the resident-owned Buena Vista trailer court near the airport. City projects include the Villagio and Trinity apartments, Homeword financial and rental education programs, multiple services to support the Poverello Center and homeowner rehabilitation through the Human Resource Council.

Crosswinds Recovery is holding a grand opening for its expanded offices and new men’s Recovery Residence. The event will take place on October 19th, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 2001 South Russell Avenue.

Crosswinds is the only recovery center of its kind in the Missoula area, offering two integrated recovery residences for men and one for women. A second women’s residence is expected to open by early next year.

Demand for residential addiction treatment has skyrocketed, according to Dani Standley, clinical director of Crosswinds Recovery and program coordinator for The Phoenix, a partner addiction recovery program promoting healing through fitness and personal connection.

“The new facility will open opportunities for people in the community, not just Crosswinds residents,” she says. “As we expand facilities at Crosswinds, The Phoenix can expand, too.”

The new office space, centrally located at 2001 South Russell, will provide seven offices and two group meeting rooms to better respond to outpatient needs through clinical services. The two new recovery residences will double the nonprofit’s residential capacity, from 20 to 40 individuals. Also, Crosswinds Recovery will hire two new Licensed Addiction Counselors in addition to its four current LACs.

Founder and executive director for Crosswinds Recovery, Stephen Ferguson, LAC, MSW, said that the expanded office space is an opportunity for community members to access addiction treatment, housing stability support, and, one day, employment assistance.

“We want to be the hub for reentry and addiction recovery in this area. We are working to create a job service and business development program to hire people with histories of addiction and incarceration,” he said. “We are developing a partnership with Missoula’s treatment courts to provide emergency beds for folks to stabilize while waiting for inpatient beds to be available, and in the future to be a significant partner in the growth of Missoula’s treatment court programming.”

Born and raised in Missoula, Ferguson said he's walked that road himself.

He spent 15 years in active addiction, including methamphetamine and heroin use, resulting in his incarceration at Montana State Prison on a 20-year sentence for an armed robbery offense. Following his early release in 2015, Ferguson returned to school and obtained his Addiction Counselor Licensure, a bachelor’s in Psychology, and a master’s in Clinical Social Work; he then started Crosswinds in 2019.

"This keeps me alive and sober and allows me to make a difference," he explains.