Business Buzz: Quinn's Hot Springs expands; Missoula liquor license for sale

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Quinn's Hot Springs, located near Plains, has offered a sneak peek of their new expanded hot springs pools.

"Although we’re not ready to open our new pools just yet, we cannot contain our excitement over how wonderful they’ve turned out!" Quinn's wrote in a social media post and on their website. "Enjoy the selection of photos below and join us in excitement as we get ready to soak in Montana’s newest hot springs pools!"

They said the new pools aren't open yet, although the current pools remain open.

"Now, for the BIG QUESTION … When will they be ready?!?! As much as we’d love to give you an exact open date, it is the year 2020 and we’d hate to tempt fate," the post continued. "Our team is busy with the finishing touches that include behind the scenes processes that will ensure a smooth opening. That said, we are optimistic enough to say that the new pools will be ready in just a few weeks and we'll make sure to keep you updated as we near the open date!"

A full liquor license and a beer and wine license are available to purchase in the Missoula area, according to the Montana Department of Revenue.