Business Buzz: Radio Central building renovations, Missoula Taco Guy

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
The Empanada Joint, a restaurant at 123 E. Main Street, is temporarily closed for the month of October.
"Sirius Construction and Caras Properties will be remodeling our existing storefront and installing new beautiful windows," owner Solange Brunet wrote on Facebook. "This will hopefully be the last step in their restoration project of this gorgeous historical Radio Building ... the outcome will be jaw-dropping!"
The Radio Central Building is undergoing a construction project to reveal and refurbish its historic facade.
The Empanada Joint's food truck will be at Draught Works brewery on Friday and Saturday nights in October from 5-8 p.m. Take-and-bake items will be for sale.
Drum Coffee in Missoula has announced that they've partnered with Missoula Taco Guy. The pop-up restaurant will be at Drum Coffee's South Avenue location on the second Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., but watch their Instagram for changes.
Drum Coffee is owned by John Wicks, the drummer for L.A.-based soul-pop band Fitz and the Tantrums, and his wife Jenna.
Mountain Time Bowls and Buns, a restaurant at 101 S. Higgins, appears to have closed permanently. The business is empty and no information is posted on the website. Tucker McDonald, the owner, also owns Pizzeria Gina in East Missoula. A phone recording for the pizzeria states that business is "closed for the time being" as well and that staffing shortages contributed to the closure.
Recycling Works, a Missoula-area company, recently donated $1,000 to Seeley Lake Elementary after two glass recycling events in Seeley Lake. The money will be used for outdoor equipment for kids to use at recess, according to the Seeley Swan Pathfinder newspaper.
Recycling Works has scheduled a glass collection event on Sunday, Dec. 5 at Imagine Nation Brewing in Missoula from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. A $1 donation is suggested for every gallon of glass.
Glass must be clean with no lids, caps, or corks. They accept all colors of food-grade glass, but they cannot take Pyrex, windows or light bulbs.