Business Buzz: Radio Central building renovations, Missoula Taco Guy

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The Empanada Joint, a restaurant at 123 E. Main Street, is temporarily closed for the month of October.

"Sirius Construction and Caras Properties will be remodeling our existing storefront and installing new beautiful windows," owner Solange Brunet wrote on Facebook. "This will hopefully be the last step in their restoration project of this gorgeous historical Radio Building ... the outcome will be jaw-dropping!"

The Radio Central Building is undergoing a construction project to reveal and refurbish its historic facade.

The Empanada Joint's food truck will be at Draught Works brewery on Friday and Saturday nights in October from 5-8 p.m. Take-and-bake items will be for sale.

Drum Coffee in Missoula has announced that they've partnered with Missoula Taco Guy. The pop-up restaurant will be at Drum Coffee's South Avenue location on the second Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., but watch their Instagram for changes.

Drum Coffee is owned by John Wicks, the drummer for L.A.-based soul-pop band Fitz and the Tantrums, and his wife Jenna.