Here's a look at some business news in the Missoula area:
Rattlesnake Creek Distillers, a craft distillery in downtown Missoula, is relocating to the Brooks Street Corridor this year.
Co-owner Dan Hogan said they're moving out of their current location at 128 W. Alder to a location on Dixon Avenue just off of Brooks Street. The area is known as "midtown," and even has its own Missoula Midtown Association.
"It's a better spot for us," Hogan said. "Downtown has proven to be a lot of hurdles. Parking chief among them, also the ability to receive materials and overhead door access. It's too hard to handle materials at our current spot."
The distillery opened in 2014 and makes whiskey, vodka and gin. Hogan said they lease their current spot, and the move will allow them to own their own building.
"Purchasing the building was actually the chief reason (for the move)," he noted. "The ability to own our own space."
Many customers have said they would prefer a location in midtown that has ample parking, Hogan said.
"Parking is the No. 1 complaint from customers," he said.
Several downtown Missoula establishments, like the Dram Shop, Bridge Pizza, Notorious P.I.G. and The Trailhead have opened locations in midtown recently. Hogan said many people live on the south end of town and don't always wan't to drive to and from downtown.
"It's kind of funny," he said. "What we've found, people who work downtown, they're going home after work (to the south side of town) and they like to get most of the way home before they stop somewhere. It's just the way it works."
He said the new location is a "stone's throw" from Jakers, Garden City Paint and Glass, Cabela's and Great Burn Brewing Co.
"We don't have a specific timeline," he said. "We're just working on it right now. I don't know if we'll have outdoor seating. We haven't gotten that far along."
There will now be two suites of about 3,000 square feet each available for lease at 128 W. Alder, next to Double Front Chicken.
A historic restaurant in downtown Missoula, The Shack Cafe at 222 W. Main St, is for sale for $1.79 million, according to a Berkshire Hathaway Home Services real estate listing. The listing includes the kitchen, dining areas, three bathrooms and storage in the basement.
The Shack was started in the 1940s and moved to its current location in the 1980s.
During the entire month of January, the UM College of Business will waive application fees for the master of business administration and master of science in Business Analytics programs.
Applicants will need to submit the intent to apply form (online at http://bit.ly/37m7DYL) in order to receive a code that will waive the $60 application fee. The code can then be entered at the end of the official application process.
Both the MBA and MSBA degrees at UM are offered with flexible delivery options. Students can earn their graduate degrees online, on campus or through a combination of the two.
Students who apply by Feb. 1 also will have priority access to scholarships and graduate assistantship opportunities.
According to a press release from Dawn Hambrick, the business school's graduate program manager, an MBA from UM "prepares students to operate in today’s rapidly changing professional environment".
"The business college will help broaden and deepen the knowledge and skills to meet today’s challenges and succeed in the workplace of the future," she wrote.
UM notes data has become more than a trend and is the new language of business. An MSBA from UM aims to prepare graduates for successful careers at the intersection of business, statistics and computing.
The MBA and MSBA are two of three graduate programs offered by the UM College of Business. The other offering, Master of Accountancy, is a nationally and regionally ranked accounting program, according to Hambrick. For more information on the M.Acct. and the application offer during the month of January, visit the College of Business graduate programs website.
For more information on the MBA or MSBA programs, email Hambrick at dawn.hambrick@mso.umt.edu or call 406-243-2064.