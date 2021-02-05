Business Buzz: Red Rooster and T9 closing; Clyde Coffee's new location

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Red Rooster, a home goods retail store in downtown Missoula, has announced they are closing after 27 years in business. The store offers everything from bedding to gourmet foods. In an Instagram post, Red Rooster said the store will be selling everything 20% off until Feb. 28 and some items are on clearance for 60% off. The store is located at 333 N. Higgins. A call to the store's owner was not returned as of press time.

The Trailhead T9 store in Southgate Mall, an outdoor gear shop focused on women's clothing, has announced it is closing. Owner Todd Frank said in advertising that he's focusing on the other two Trailhead stores, one downtown and the boating shop a few blocks away from Southgate Mall.