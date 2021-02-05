Business Buzz: Red Rooster and T9 closing; Clyde Coffee's new location

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
Red Rooster, a home goods retail store in downtown Missoula, has announced they are closing after 27 years in business. The store offers everything from bedding to gourmet foods. In an Instagram post, Red Rooster said the store will be selling everything 20% off until Feb. 28 and some items are on clearance for 60% off. The store is located at 333 N. Higgins. A call to the store's owner was not returned as of press time.
The Trailhead T9 store in Southgate Mall, an outdoor gear shop focused on women's clothing, has announced it is closing. Owner Todd Frank said in advertising that he's focusing on the other two Trailhead stores, one downtown and the boating shop a few blocks away from Southgate Mall.
Clyde Coffee has announced that they're moving to a new location on the Hip Strip. They're moving two blocks down from the current location to a new building on the corner of Sixth St. and Higgins Ave. The new location is just south of the Missoula Senior Center in a newly-constructed building. First, they'll have to remodel the interior, so they're not open yet. Owner Glenda Bradshaw told local television station ABC/FOX Montana that they'll have a large outdoor patio space when they're done remodeling. She also mentioned they'll roast their own coffee beans on site.
Dog & Bicycle Bakery Cafe, an eatery and coffee shop in the Old Sawmill District on Wyoming Street in Missoula, has announced they're expanding their kitchen. But that means they'll be closing the kitchen starting Feb. 6, so they'll have a limited menu. Hot food items won't be made to order, but they'll still have a panini press to heat items up. They'll still have pre-made sandwiches, muffins, toasted bagels and a cold case with wraps and pasta.
Spectrum, an internet, television and telephone service provider, recently announced the Missoula Interfaith Collaborative has received a $10,000 Spectrum Digital Education Grant which will be used to purchase equipment for its mobile computer lab.
“We thank the Missoula Interfaith Collaborative for being instrumental in helping us provide support for digital education in the Missoula community,” said Rahman Khan, Vice President of Community Impact for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand. “Through Missoula Interfaith Collaborative we can continue to provide those in need with the resources to navigate the challenges of the digital age.”
With the Spectrum Digital Education Grant, the Missoula Interfaith Collaborative will purchase essential technology resources for its mobile computer lab. A spokesperson for the nonprofit said the new computer equipment will enable MIC to "better serve individuals and families experiencing homelessness through the provision of courses such as building good credit, navigating the rental market, resume and job search assistance, and self-advocacy, to build a solid foundation to promote lasting success."
“Finding housing can be tough for anyone, but particularly for those who are trying to overcome the barriers often associated with homelessness,” said Zeke Campfield, Director of the Housing Advocate Network at Missoula Interfaith Collaborative. “Providing access to technology and the support of community volunteers will go a long way towards breaking down some of these barriers. Thank you to Spectrum for providing this opportunity for people we work with.”