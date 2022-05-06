Business Buzz: Rent hikes in Missoula exceed national average; historic walking tours

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Rent price increases in Missoula are exceeding the national average, according to a study by the Washington Post. Citing data from CoStar Group, the Post found that rents in Missoula County have gone up 18.9% from the beginning of 2020 to the first quarter of 2022.

During that same time, the national average increase was a record 11.3%.

The rent increase in Lewis and Clark County, where Helena is located, was 36.5% in that period.

The Unseen Missoula historical guided walking tours began on April 14 for the fifth year in a row. A program overseen by the Missoula Downtown Association, the tours are meant to provide safe, educational and entertaining group activities focused on Missoula's heritage.

“Even if you think you know Missoula, you will be surprised to know the stories that are literally lurking around each corner," said Kristjana Eyjolfsson, the director of education at the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula and an Unseen Missoula tour guide. “The Unseen Missoula tours are a great opportunity to slow down and notice the places and stories that have shaped the Missoula that we know today.”

The Hotels and Hooligans tour looks at how the average Missoulian (whether long-time or just passing through) lived and recreated during the city’s railroad boom. Visitors will hear about scandals from the courthouse to the seedy underbelly of Missoula’s railroad hotel district. Tours are offered weekly on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m.

Basements and Back Alleys takes a wide-ranging look at downtown life during Missoula’s transition from a marginal frontier town to a major local economic and cultural center from 1880 to 1920. That tour is is offered weekly on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m.

Tours are $12 per person and can be purchased online at missouladowntown.com/tours/unseen-missoula. For more information, contact Program Director Brandon Dewey via email at brandon@missouladowntown.com or via phone at 406-543-4238.

