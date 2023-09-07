Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Two local restaurants, located inside the same building on West Broadway in Missoula, have announced that they're reopening their doors after focusing on their food trucks at events for the last part of the summer.

Kamoon Arabian Cuisine announced that they'll be operating from Tuesday to Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Ragheef will be operating Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. for lunch.

"Join us for a delightful dining experience and savor the flavors you've been missing," the restaurants wrote on Facebook. "Our team can't wait to welcome you back and serve up some delicious dishes."

Art Haus Framing has moved locations and is now located at 1220 W. Broadway in Missoula. Established in 2016, the business works with various galleries, exhibiting artists and walk-in customers.

Birdie Thatcher, an interior design business in Missoula, has moved from its old location at 333 N. Higgins Ave. to 2000 S. Higgins Ave.

It appears the Higgins location has already been leased up but its unclear who the tenant will be yet.

There's a new tattoo business in downtown Missoula.

Neon Rodeo held a First Friday event to celebrate their new location at 415 N. Higgins Ave., Suite B, on Sept. 1.

Molly Bradford and Brady Henthorn joined the Missoula Downtown Foundation Board of Directors in January 2023, replacing long-standing board members Alan Newell and Josh Eder.

Bradford is the owner of GatherBoard, Missoulaevents.net, and Missoula Indoor Ads. A resident of Missoula for 25 years, Bradford has been actively involved in downtown Missoula through volunteering, service on committees and business partnerships. Bradford's career has spanned digital phone technology with Blackfoot Communications, newspaper sales and marketing at the Missoula Independent, online news and events at NewWest.net, online affiliate marketing at Vanns.com, and in her current work as co-founder and CEO at GatherBoard, a community events software platform that powers dozens of sites across North America.

Henthorn was born and raised in Missoula, graduating from Hellgate High School and the University of Montana. With a degree in health and human exercise, Henthorn has a passion for sports and basketball. He helped kick-start the UM Lady Griz practice player program and served as the co-head coach of the Hellgate Girls’ Basketball Team, alongside his father Rob, from 2015-2021. Henthorn is a Health & Benefits Consultant at PayneWest Insurance.

Created in 2010, the Missoula Downtown Foundation generates revenue for downtown projects and programs through grants, gifts and the 406 license plate. Last year the Missoula Downtown Foundation raised $150,000 for Caras Park improvements, the playground, holiday décor, boulevard banners, and more. The foundation also helped secure a $1.2-million Economic Development Administration grant to build the riverfront terrace at Brennan’s Wave, in partnership with the City of Missoula.