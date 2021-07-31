Business Buzz: Runner's Edge raises $20,000 for Youth Homes

Here's some business news in the Missoula area.
The Runner's Edge recently raised $20,124 to support local nonprofit Youth Homes.
The running shop in downtown Missoula recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Owner Anders Brooker wanted to celebrate the occasion with a free party for his staff and clientele while also raising money to help youth in crisis.
With $10,000 in matching gifts and sponsorships from local businesses and donors, Brooker and his staff conducted raffles and raised another $10,000, and donated the proceeds to Youth Homes. They had support from Big Sky Brewing, Mary's Mountain Cookies, Kornutopia and Big Dipper Ice Cream.
Youth Homes is an organization that cares for children who are facing abuse, neglect, emotional trauma and substance abuse problems. Through their emergency shelters, therapeutic group homes, foster care and adoption programs, and counseling services, they provide a safe refuge for kids while they begin the difficult process of healing.
Since 1971, they have cared for more than 18,000 children and their families in western Montana.
Just in time for the upcoming fall hunting season, the Hunting Film Tour will return to Missoula after a hiatus last year. The Hunting Film Tour is a submission-based film festival featuring 10–12 conservation-oriented adventure stories. The event will take place Saturday, Aug. 7 at the ballpark in Missoula, Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film reel starts an hour after that.
The local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is hosting the tour’s visit to Missoula. In addition to the film reel, there will be a BBQ and raffles for guns and hunting gear. All proceeds will benefit the local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.
Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula has been recognized as a Best Hospital in Montana by U.S. News & World Report. This is the third year in a row that St. Pat’s has received the top Montana hospital ranking from the magazine.
St. Patrick Hospital was also recognized as "high performing in 11 types of care: pulmonology, spinal fusion, aortic valve surgery, congestive heart failure, heart attack, hip replacement, hip fracture, kidney failure, knee replacement, pneumonia, and stroke.
“It’s a great honor to receive this recognition again, especially during the COVID pandemic,” said Joyce Dombrouski, chief executive of Providence Montana. “It signifies that all our caregivers devoted themselves to the best possible care for patients under trying circumstances, demonstrating that our team had the training, skills, and flexibility to adapt and rise to new challenges while maintaining our excellence in providing compassionate, quality care.”
For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions.
Rebecca and Kirk Treece have announced they are the new owners of Minuteman Press in Missoula, which is located at 2100 South Ave. W. They bought the long-running independent printing business Advertiser Montana Printing, which has a 40-year history in Missoula, and are now operating as a Minuteman Press franchise.
“It is a real honor to become part of Missoula’s thriving business community," Rebecca Treece said in an email. "The Palmers (former owners) had a 40-year long relationship with this community and their loyal customers have welcomed us and trusted us with their service, which has given us a great start here in Missoula.”
A Missoula company won the 2020 Exporter of the Year award from the Montana District Export Council and the Montana Department of Commerce.
Diversified Plastics manufactures components used in the agriculture, mining, water treatment, lumber, food processing and other industries. The company grew its workforce by 20% from 2017 to 2020 and its exports now nearly outpace domestic sales. Export growth primarily has been to markets in Australia, Canada, South Africa, Denmark and India.
“We began as a supplier of engineered plastic wear strips for lumber and pulp mills in the area around Missoula,” said Harold Pinkston, director of sales and marketing. “From those humble beginnings, Diversified Plastics has grown to become a North American leader in plastics engineering and fabrication for multiple industries.”
The Montana District Export Council acts as an advisory board to businesses and advises policy-makers. The Montana Department of Commerce is a member of the council.
“Diversified Plastics has demonstrated not only resilience but also growth during a time when the circumstances of the global economy have made it harder to achieve either and that’s certainly commendable,” said state commerce director Scott Osterman.