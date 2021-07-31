Business Buzz: Runner's Edge raises $20,000 for Youth Homes

Rebecca and Kirk Treece have announced they are the new owners of Minuteman Press in Missoula, which is located at 2100 South Ave. W. They bought the long-running independent printing business Advertiser Montana Printing, which has a 40-year history in Missoula, and are now operating as a Minuteman Press franchise.

“It is a real honor to become part of Missoula’s thriving business community," Rebecca Treece said in an email. "The Palmers (former owners) had a 40-year long relationship with this community and their loyal customers have welcomed us and trusted us with their service, which has given us a great start here in Missoula.”

A Missoula company won the 2020 Exporter of the Year award from the Montana District Export Council and the Montana Department of Commerce.

Diversified Plastics manufactures components used in the agriculture, mining, water treatment, lumber, food processing and other industries. The company grew its workforce by 20% from 2017 to 2020 and its exports now nearly outpace domestic sales. Export growth primarily has been to markets in Australia, Canada, South Africa, Denmark and India.