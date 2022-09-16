Business Buzz: Scotty's Table switches to dinner-only; Fall Gathering at Moon-Randolph

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Scotty's Table, a restaurant in downtown Missoula, will no longer offer lunch or brunch.

"After 21 years of business we will no longer offer our weekday lunch or weekend brunch service," wrote owner Scott Gill on social media. "As of Sept. 28, we will serve dinner only Wednesdays-Sundays. We know from our valued Missoula community how much turkey clubs and eggs Benedict were appreciated during the trying times the past few years."

Gill said they are excited about the opportunity to focus solely on "providing a wonderful dinner experience" and are looking forward to a "refreshed and energized time."

"This was not an easy decision, but it has become an increasingly necessary one," Gill wrote. "We are a family-run business and are wanting to be more available to our children. We love being a part of the Missoula community and take great pride in serving you delicious meals in a warm, accepting space. Thank you for making us a part of your special meals out. We can’t wait to see you for dinner soon."

The Moon-Randolph Homestead, an historic public property in Missoula's North Hills, will have its annual Fall Gathering from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 8.

"This Fall Gathering, like all those that came before, is all about connection with each other and with the bunchgrass hills that hold so much of this community’s history," the caretakers wrote on social media. "Join us for good food from Masala and cider from Western Cider who will be pouring the most recent vintage of the Homestead Cider."

The Homestead Cider is made from apples picked on the property.

"Grab your friends and walk, bike, hike, or drive up for some good old-fashioned connection with food, drink, and of course good tunes," the caretakers wrote. "More on that soon!"

Missoula Grain and Vegetable Co., a farm near Stevensville, has changed their name to Winter Kissed Vegetable Co. and will be solely focusing on growing local veggies in the non-summer months. They are offering winter Community Supported Agriculture shares. For more information visit their page on Facebook or Instagram.

The Women's Giving Circle is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations addressing Indigenous issues in the Missoula-area community. The submission deadline is Oct. 10, with the winner announced in mid-December. For more information or to access the application visit womensgivingcirclemissoula.org/grants.