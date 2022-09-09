Business Buzz: Soft Landing supper clubs are back; 50th anniversary of MT Constitution

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Soft Landing Missoula, a nonprofit that works with the local refugee and immigrant community to provide support, opportunities and programs to families once they arrive, is bringing back its evening supper clubs. They are part of its larger United We Eat program, where refugees and immigrants share their recipes with the community.

"We're so pleased to gather around a shared table again," explained Beth Baker, United We Eat's program manager.

They've partnered with local restaurant Masala to have a supper club on Sunday, Sept. 18. Chef Sahar AlZaidi will share her Iraqi cuisine consisting of items like grilled halal lamb and beef kebabs on a bed of seasoned rice with fava beans and served with a minty cucumber yogurt sauce. The meal will consist of many other items, including an appetizer, a salad and a dessert.

AlZaidi arrived from Baghdad in 2017 with her husband and two sons. Her mother taught her everything in the kitchen, and she now wants to share her culture, hospitality and food with Missoulians. A full menu and details can be found online at unitedweeatmt.org/pages/supper-clubs. To reserve a seat call Masala at 406-926-6444.

The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will celebrate autumn by bringing back its Fall Harvest Festival. The event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 .m. until 3 p.m.. Stacy Carr-Poole, the museum's development and communications director, said the family-friendly event has something for everyone, from apple cider pressing to fall crafts and games to live animals.

A visitor will be able to:

• Try your hand at cider making with our old-fashioned apple press

• Visit the Hayes Homestead Cabin to learn how early settlers prepared for winter

• Tour historic buildings, including the Sliderock Lookout and the Grant Creek Schoolhouse

• Enjoy lunch at a local food truck

The event is free, but they ask that everyone bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the Missoula Food Bank. For more information visit online at FortMissoulaMuseum.org.

The Montana Law Review at the University of Montana’s Alexander Blewett III School of Law will host a symposium celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitution.

Named after UM alum and former U.S. Court of Appeals judge for the Ninth Circuit, “The Honorable James R. Browning Symposium” will take place Sept. 15-16, on the UM campus.

“The Montana Law Review could not be more excited to welcome an incredible lineup of academics, judges, practitioners and citizens to the law school for a celebration of Montana’s constitution,” said Blake Koemans a UM law student and member of the Montana Law Review. “What our fellow citizens crafted for us all in 1972 stands as first among equals and is a model for the nation and the world in protecting individual rights, freedoms and dignities."

“All Montanans should know, understand, and engage with this document because it is the legal underpinning of the values we should hope to protect for this and future generations in Montana,” he continued.

On Sept. 15, the symposium will kick off with a panel that includes delegate to the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention Mae Nan Ellingson, Montana political journalist Chuck Johnson, Constitutional Convention researcher Rick Applegate and retired Justice of the Montana Supreme Court Jim Nelson. President Seth Bodnar and Acting Dean of the Law School Elaine Gagliardi will give opening remarks. Keynote speakers for the following day are former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot and Chief Judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Jeffrey Sutton.

Panel members for the events also include distinguished faculty members from across the country, as well as members of the Montana legal community. Experts in voting rights, election law, reproductive rights, liberty interests, substantive due process, environmental law and many other topics will discuss Montana’s unique constitutional culture and how the law will change over the next 50 years.

The symposium is open to the public. Interested attorneys can register for CLE credit for the event. Those who are interested in attending can register online. A full schedule of symposium events also is available online at bit.ly/3D1oGCt.

The Montana Law Review is a legal periodical published twice a year. Established in 1940 and composed of second- and third-year law students, the Montana Law Review serves as a primary resource of legal scholarship in the State of Montana.