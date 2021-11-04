Business Buzz: Staggering Ox to close, new late-night venue for teens

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Staggering Ox, a restaurant at 1220 SW Higgins in the Russell Square shopping center, has announced it is closing after 32 years in Missoula.

The business has had other locations around town, including a downtown storefront. They're famous for their oddly-shaped Clubfoot sandwiches and housemade sauces. Their last day will be Dec. 19. The owner did not return a call seeking comment.

A new business called Legacy Lounge is under construction at 529 S. Higgins, the site of the old Iza restaurant. According to an event flyer online, Legacy Lounge is a new alcohol-free dance venue for Missoula teens and an after-hours venue for people over age 18.

The Missoula Downtown Association is hosting two Shop Small and Dine Local events during the holiday season at the Paddleheads Post at 140 N. Higgins. They'll be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The first is on Saturday, Nov. 27 and the second is Saturday, Dec. 4. The public can grab coupons for free hot cocoa, promotions from Small Business Saturday participants and other goodies.

"Small businesses are the backbone of the Missoula-area economy," said Ashley Larkin, the Missoula Downtown Association's board president. "Spending at locally owned small businesses keeps dollars circulating in our own community and economy. During times of crisis, such as the COVID pandemic, supporting small businesses in Missoula means those businesses can keep their doors open, their people employed and their families fed."

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.