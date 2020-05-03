Business buzz: Stockman Bank opens lobbies

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
Stockman Bank announced that most of its bank lobbies will be open for business on Monday, May 4, during regular business hours. Information on bank locations and operating hours is available on our website at www.stockmanbank.com.
"We are operating under Governor Bullock’s Phase 1 Guidelines," the company said in a statement. "We understand this is subject to change as we actively monitor local policy developed by cities and counties."
While its lobbies have been closed since March 23, online and mobile banking, walk-up and drive-up services have been available.
"We encourage customers to continue to use these options to meet banking needs whenever possible as we collectively try to reduce the spread of the virus," the company said.
There will be certain guidelines, according to the company:
• Customers, who feel sick or exhibit any signs of illness, are asked to not enter the building. This is for everyone’s safety.
• Appropriate 6-foot social distancing measures will be followed. There will be floor markers to assist customers in maintaining this distance. If the lobby area becomes crowded and social distancing guidelines cannot be met, a staff member will be happy to make an appointment. We may also ask customers to wait outside until others complete their banking.
• Tellers, receptionists and customer service representatives will have protective plexiglass shields to keep everyone safe. Some of our employees may also be wearing face masks.
• Hand sanitizer will be available at each teller window, and on the desks of our customer service representatives and receptionists.
• All of our work stations, drive-up canisters and all high traffic areas will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected repeatedly throughout the day. Customers are encouraged to take the bank pen they have used during their visit. Any pens left behind will be sanitized.
The company is also continuing to work through the Paycheck Protection Program.
"We continue to submit PPP loans on the behalf of our business customers to the Small Business Administration," the company said. "Since the beginning of the program, we have received SBA approval of nearly 3,000 loans at a total of $288 million. Business customers should contact their commercial lender at their local Stockman bank if they have questions or need further information."
