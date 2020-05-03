Business buzz: Stockman Bank opens lobbies

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Stockman Bank announced that most of its bank lobbies will be open for business on Monday, May 4, during regular business hours. Information on bank locations and operating hours is available on our website at www.stockmanbank.com.

"We are operating under Governor Bullock’s Phase 1 Guidelines," the company said in a statement. "We understand this is subject to change as we actively monitor local policy developed by cities and counties."

While its lobbies have been closed since March 23, online and mobile banking, walk-up and drive-up services have been available.

"We encourage customers to continue to use these options to meet banking needs whenever possible as we collectively try to reduce the spread of the virus," the company said.

There will be certain guidelines, according to the company:

• Customers, who feel sick or exhibit any signs of illness, are asked to not enter the building. This is for everyone’s safety.