Business Buzz: Summit Beverage expands to northwest Montana

Here’s some business news in the Missoula area:

Summit Beverage is acquiring Fun Beverage and expanding its footprint to serve the Kalispell and Whitefish areas in northwest Montana.

Summit acquired the assets of Fun Beverage and began operations in the new region on Monday, according to a press release.

"On behalf of Paul, Gary , Kim, and I, after 41 years it’s time to pass the torch, and we could not be more pleased and confident in the knowledge that Summit Beverage and the Markovich Family will carry on our traditions of People First — Mission Always, a commitment to community, responsible alcohol distribution and operational excellence throughout northwest Montana.” said Brian Clark, president and chief operating officer of Fun Beverage.

Fun Beverage served Lincoln, Flathead and Glacier counties since 1981.

The Markovich family has owned Summit Beverage since 1968. The company employs 165 people and operates in 13 counties in western Montana. Summit facilities in Butte and Missoula will continue to operate, as well as the distribution facility in Kalispell.

“We’re thrilled to be acquiring an incredibly well-run business that has an excellent reputation with its employees, customers, and supplier partners.” said Greg Markovich, president of Summit Beverage. “We look forward to continuing on the legacy of the organization that has been built over the last 41 years.”

The Montana Community Foundation, Inc. (MCF) is offering grants through the William B. Pratt Fund for Montana Indigenous, folk, traditional and media arts.

Applicants cans apply in two categories: Media Arts and Montana's Indigenous, Traditional, and Folk Arts, according to a press release. Grants range between $500 and $2,000 and will be accepted from Jan. 13 through March 17.

Nonprofits and local, state and tribal governments are eligible, and individual artists or other entities can apply under a fiscal sponsorship at mtcf.org/grants/apply-for-a-grant/william-b-pratt-fund.

"I'm pleased to be working with the Montana Community Foundation to offer this opportunity to help support public programs presenting Montana's Traditional Arts and the development of documentary media production about our state's arts, culture, and history, as well as media education programs in school and community settings,” said Bill Pratt, fundholder. “I encourage organizations with eligible projects in these areas, whether small or large, to consider applying for this grant program."

For more information, contact Elisa Fiaschetti, program director, at 406-441-4953 or elisa@mtcf.org.

The Montana Department of Revenue recently notified business owners with a business equipment reporting requirement, that it is time to report for Tax Year 2023.

Businesses with a statewide market value greater than $300,000 in business equipment are required to report the equipment they own as of Jan. 1, 2023, by March 1, 2023 to avoid a 20 percent penalty.

Business owners can report online using the department’s TransAction Portal (TAP) at https: tap.dor.mt.gov. Online reporting forms are pre-populated with the business equipment reported in 2022. Owners need to review the previously reported assets and make any needed additions and deletions. An immediate confirmation receipt will be sent after the report is submitted.

Businesses whose statewide market value of equipment is $300,000 or less are exempt from the business equipment tax. These businesses do not have a reporting requirement in 2023 unless: (1) they have acquired new personal property that would increase their equipment’s aggregate market value above the exemption amount; or, (2) the department requests a personal property reporting form be completed.

For more information, visit MTRevenue.gov or contact us at 406-444-6900 or DORCustomerAssistance@mt.gov.