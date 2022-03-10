Business Buzz: Sun Mountain Sports sold; Jeannette Rankin scholarships offered

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Solace Capital Partners, based in Los Angeles, announced this week that it has acquired Sun Mountain Sports in Missoula from founder Rick Reimers.

The company will remain headquartered in Missoula and will continue to be led by its current management team, including longtime executive Ed Kowachek, who will assume the role of chief executive officer. He will manage the company with chief financial officer Blake Ludwig.

Reimers will retain ownership of Sun Mountain Motor Sports, which produces electric golf carts under the Finn Scooters brand. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1981, Sun Mountain makes golf bags, push carts and outerwear. The company developed the first lightweight golf bag and modern stand bag and is the leading independent golf bag manufacturer in North America. The company was the first to introduce golf-specific performance outerwear and rainwear and has been credited with inventing the three-wheel golf push cart.

Sun Mountain’s products are sold in national retail stores, specialty golf stores and pro shops, as well as online and internationally.

“Sun Mountain is widely recognized as the standard in golf bags, push carts and outerwear due its superior product quality and commitment to innovation," said Brett Wyard of Solace.

Sun Mountain's headquarters is in Missoula's Northside neighborhood.

“For 40 years, Sun Mountain has watched and listened to golfers and worked diligently to create products that make the sport a more enjoyable experience," Reimers said. "I am proud of the patents we have earned, the innovations we have ushered in, and the lifelong friends I have made along the way. Solace brings a shared sense of values and deep appreciation for the brand."

The Jeannette Rankin Foundation recently received $60,000 from The Coca Cola Foundation.

The organization is a Missoula nonprofit that provides unrestricted grants to women and nonbinary students aged 35 and older who are experiencing financial need and pursuing their first associate’s or bachelor’s degree.

The award will be used to fund 22 additional Scholar Grants to eligible students across Montana and the country. To date, the Coca-Cola Foundation has awarded more than $400,000 to the Jeannette Rankin Foundation, whose namesake was born in Missoula County and who represented Montana as the first woman elected to the U.S. Congress. The organization has awarded more than $4 million in education grants since its founding in 1976.

For more information on the Jeannette Rankin Foundation and its mission to transform futures through education, visit rankinfoundation.org.

