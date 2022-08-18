Business Buzz: Texas Roadhouse restaurant coming, Sonny's Original opens new eatery

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

It looks like Missoula will be getting a Texas Roadhouse restaurant. The national chain, which has over 600 locations, serves steaks, chicken wings, cheese fries, calamari rings, chili and other foods. They've gotten a building permit from the city for a space at Southgate Mall. The permit estimates the cost to remodel or build will be $6 million.

Sonny's Original, a local foodtruck that serves cheesesteaks, fries and hoagies, has opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Missoula. They moved into the old Roosterloo restaurant space at 6170 Butler Creek Road near the airport.

Tagliare Delicatessen, a local sandwich shop and market in Missoula, is opening a second location in the Old Sawmill District. They've got a building permit for a new space at 910 Wyoming Street, Suite 101.

Philipsburg Brewing Company is celebrating 10 years in business.

The brewery opened its doors on Aug. 25, 2012 and they ran out of the two beers on tap by the next week.

Through the years, they've won awards across the state, nation and a few World Beer Cup titles.

In 2015, they opened another location just up the road from their downtown location. Called The Springs, the new location has a pilot release program that allows brewers to experiment with new and different styles. The most popular of these experiments got their own release at the original location, called The Vault.

Co-owner Cathy Smith said the business has given away thousands of dollars to charities and nonprofits through their "pint night" fundraisers.

She said even she can't believe the company is a decade old.

"I'm surprised, very surprised and very thankful," she said.

The brewery is hosting a month of celebrations culminating with a birthday party on Friday, Aug. 26 at the downtown location in Philipsburg.

Co-owner Nolan Smith said the community is responsible for the success of the business.

"It's been a wild ride," he added.