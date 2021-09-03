Business Buzz: Tia's closes, Cambie announces 2nd location, Fred's Lounge to close

Here’s some business news in the Missoula area.
Cambie Taphouse and Coffee, a restaurant at 2413 S. Higgins in Missoula, has announced they’re opening a second location in town.
The new location will be in the Old Sawmill District on Wyoming Street. They’ll be inside the Cambium Place building.
“We will be featuring 72 rotating drafts, a select local coffee menu and tapas-style food,” the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post. “Things will look a little different, but we are happy to provide the same wide variety of beverages and excellent service to everyone. Can’t wait to serve even more Missoulians!”
The company didn’t provide a timeline for when the new location will open.
Clyde Coffee has announced that they’ll officially open in their new location at 741 S. Higgins Ave., Unit A, on Sept. 10. The coffee shop has been remodeling its new space for the past several months and will roast coffee beans in-house at its new spot.
Tia’s Big Sky, a restaurant at 1016 W. Broadway in Missoula, closed permanently on Aug. 28.
“We enjoyed cooking healthy foods for you,” the owners wrote on Instagram. “We appreciate your friendship and patronage over the years.”
The building is listed for sale for $550,000.
Fred’s Lounge and Casino, a strip club that also offers food and drinks at 8056 U.S. Highway 10 W. in Missoula, has announced it is closing permanently.
“It’s true, Fred’s is closing it’s doors for good,” the restaurant posted on its website. “Last day of business will be Saturday, Sept. 25. Come say ‘hi’ to your favorite dancers and waitstaff before the last day.”
The Missoula International Airport has officially changed its name to the Missoula Montana Airport, after a vote by the Missoula Airport Authority Board. Board members say the change reflects the airport’s status more accurately. Also, acting director Brian Ellestad has been appointed to the position of director for a five-year term.
“Brian has the right mix of airport and airline experience we were looking for,” said Matthew Doucette, the chair of the board. “Brian has a proven history with our organization and great relationships in the community. We know that he will continue to provide excellent management and leadership skills for our airport authority.”
Ellestad spent the last 11 years as deputy director at the airport, which is undergoing a huge terminal expansion project.
“I am honored and excited to fill the role of Airport Director,” Ellestad said. “We have a great team here at the airport. I am looking forward to expanding community outreach and working with our regional partners as we continue to grow into the future.”