Business Buzz: Tourism grants, new mural at Southgate Mall

Montana Commerce Department Director Tara Rice recently announced the Department will begin accepting applications for the Tourism Grant Program from Thursday, October 15 through November 30 for the 2021 grant cycle.
The Tourism Grant Program funds projects that strengthen Montana’s economy through the development and enhancement of Montana’s tourism and recreation industry. A total of $750,000 is available for projects that develop and enhance tourism and recreation products that have the potential to increase non-resident visitation.
“Montanans in the tourism and recreation industries are finding innovative ways to adapt to the ever-changing realities of the global COVID-19 pandemic,” said Commerce Director Tara Rice. “The Department of Commerce looks forward to supporting tourism and recreation projects as we recognize that while so many aspects of our daily lives have changed, one thing remains truer than ever: Montana is the best place to live, work and play.”
Projects funded in the 2021 cycle must be completed by June of 2022. Entities in Montana that are eligible to apply for a Tourism Grant include registered non-profit 501(c) organizations and city, tribal or county governments.
Funds will be awarded to tourism and recreation projects that fall within the categories of:
- Arts/Culture /Heritage Preservation: projects that preserve, protect, or restore Montana’s arts, culture, and/or heritage treasures
- Visitor Facility Upgrades/Construction: projects that will enhance the non-resident visitor experience and increase expenditures
- Niche Product Development: projects of interest to non-resident visitors as identified in Montana Destination Brand Research Study
The Tourism Grant Program is funded by the Lodging Facility Use Tax. Learn more and apply for a Tourism Grant at MARKETMT.COM/TOURISMGRANTS.
Southgate Mall is working with a local artist to add color, texture and vibrancy to outdoor spaces for the community to enjoy as part of The Canvas Project. According to a press release, Southgate Mall has selected Missoula artist Ann Karp of Sideways Gaze Art & Sign for this installation.
Ann has been painting in Montana since 2009. She has painted murals for restaurants, non-profit organizations, private homes, and stores around the state. Inside Southgate Mall, visitors can enjoy several of Ann’s creations, including the “Missoula Strong” painting by Sunglass Hut.
Through the Canvas Project, local artists have a space to showcase their art within prominent areas of Washington Prime Group town centers across the country, the release stated.
“Local artists make our community vibrant,” said Tim Winger, General Manager at Southgate Mall. “Their use of subjects, color, texture and composition awaken a sense of curiosity and connection to the world around us. The Canvas Project supports our local arts culture, while providing an opportunity for our community to grow together.”
Southgate Mall wanted this artwork to be highly visible to the community and guests, Winger continued.
"For that reason, the mural will enliven the exterior wall next to the new mall entrance that is currently under construction on the west side of the shopping center," the release said. "Southgate Mall has worked closely with Ann Karp to create a plan for artwork that will inspire the community. The concept is inspired by the natural beauty of the Missoula valley. Painting has already begun, with the project expected to be completed over the coming weeks.
A Missoula nonprofit has won $625,000 in grant money to help businesses.
The Otto Bremer Trust (OBT), one of the nation’s largest charitable organizations, recently announced the initial recipients of program-related investments and grants for the second phase of its Community Benefit Financial Company $50 million emergency fund.
Announced in July, this second phase of the fund focuses on a network of intermediaries, including community development financial institutions and community development corporations, in OBT’s four-state region of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.
“This work by the emergency fund will focus on deploying capital to rebuild community assets, such as damaged infrastructure, small businesses hurt by the economic crisis, and investments to replace or retain critical services,” said Daniel C. Reardon, Co-CEO and Trustee at OBT.
Montana Community Development Corporation (MoFi) in Missoula won a $500,000 PRI and $125,000 grant. The money will go to help disadvantaged business owners in Montana access flexible, patient capital and free technical assistance to help their businesses through the economic downturn.
