Business Buzz: Tourism grants, new mural at Southgate Mall

Southgate Mall is working with a local artist to add color, texture and vibrancy to outdoor spaces for the community to enjoy as part of The Canvas Project. According to a press release, Southgate Mall has selected Missoula artist Ann Karp of Sideways Gaze Art & Sign for this installation.

Ann has been painting in Montana since 2009. She has painted murals for restaurants, non-profit organizations, private homes, and stores around the state. Inside Southgate Mall, visitors can enjoy several of Ann’s creations, including the “Missoula Strong” painting by Sunglass Hut.

Through the Canvas Project, local artists have a space to showcase their art within prominent areas of Washington Prime Group town centers across the country, the release stated.

“Local artists make our community vibrant,” said Tim Winger, General Manager at Southgate Mall. “Their use of subjects, color, texture and composition awaken a sense of curiosity and connection to the world around us. The Canvas Project supports our local arts culture, while providing an opportunity for our community to grow together.”

Southgate Mall wanted this artwork to be highly visible to the community and guests, Winger continued.