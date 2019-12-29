{{featured_button_text}}
Here's some business news from around western Montana: 
 
City Club Missoula presents on Monday, Jan. 13, a civic discussion about climate change. The title of the lunch and presentation is "Longer Wildfire Seasons, More Floods, More Crazy Weather ... How Do We Prepare for Our Changing Climate?"
 
The 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. event will take place at the Doubletree Edgewater. RSVP here.
 
University of Montana Franke Global Leadership Initiative students celebrated four nonprofits earlier this month.
 
Students from the first-year course "Can Giving Change the World?" presented the organizations with a total of $10,000 in grant money from the Learning by Giving Foundation and the College of Humanities and Sciences.

After reviewing 12 proposals and participating in site visits, students selected four organizations to fund: Garden City Harvest, Lewis and Clark Elementary School PTA, Council Grove Apartments and Clark Fork School.

Throughout the semester, GLI students learn about the history and inner workings of philanthropy and the worldwide effects of nonprofits. This year, the students decided the greatest need in the community is environmental sustainability with a focus on education.

Learn more at umt.edu/gli/.

The Task Force on Integrity in Wage Reporting and Employee Classification has announced recommendations on how to help reduce and eliminate unlawful misclassification and payroll fraud in the construction industry.  

“Misclassification and unreported payments rob workers of their lawful protections to wages, unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation,” said Lt. Governor Mike Cooney, task force chairman. Among the recommendations:

  • A focus on education for construction hiring agents.
  • Establishing a web-based dashboard that allows for quick compliance verification searches.
  • Creating a tip line where workers of employers can report suspected abuse of Independent Contractor Exemption Certificates (ICEC).

The task force was created in April by Gov. Steve Bullock. A link to the full report is online.

