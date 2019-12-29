After reviewing 12 proposals and participating in site visits, students selected four organizations to fund: Garden City Harvest, Lewis and Clark Elementary School PTA, Council Grove Apartments and Clark Fork School.
Throughout the semester, GLI students learn about the history and inner workings of philanthropy and the worldwide effects of nonprofits. This year, the students decided the greatest need in the community is environmental sustainability with a focus on education.
Learn more at umt.edu/gli/.
The Task Force on Integrity in Wage Reporting and Employee Classification has announced recommendations on how to help reduce and eliminate unlawful misclassification and payroll fraud in the construction industry.
“Misclassification and unreported payments rob workers of their lawful protections to wages, unemployment insurance and workers’ compensation,” said Lt. Governor Mike Cooney, task force chairman. Among the recommendations:
You have free articles remaining.
- A focus on education for construction hiring agents.
- Establishing a web-based dashboard that allows for quick compliance verification searches.
- Creating a tip line where workers of employers can report suspected abuse of Independent Contractor Exemption Certificates (ICEC).
The task force was created in April by Gov. Steve Bullock. A link to the full report is online.