Business Buzz: Union Club to open; Women's Club shutting down; Thai food

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
The Union Club Bar & Grill on Main Street in downtown Missoula has announced it is re-opening after nearly a year of being shut down due to the pandemic. In a Facebook post, the business said it will be opening at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 15.
The Women's Club, a gym for women in Missoula, has announced that it is closing down after 38 years in business. In a Facebook post on Thursday, the business said the owner has made the "extremely difficult decision" to shut down.
"The pandemic exacerbated issues our business has been facing, and has been very difficult, and also has changed the industry of fitness significantly," the post said. "We are tremendously saddened and our team is working together to find ways to keep our community connected after the business closes its doors. Our plans for the future are still very much in the beta stage, but we fully intend to honor the heart and TWC community moving forward."
The owner was not available for comment on Friday.
The Women’s Giving Circle of Missoula County is launching a matching campaign for new members thanks to the generous gift of a circle member who also serves on the WGC Steering Committee, Kathy Witkowsky. She offered up $5,600 as a challenge grant to encourage new members to join the WGC.
“I am delighted to be able to offer this matching challenge because I believe that the WGC is a wonderful opportunity for women of all ages and backgrounds to experience empowerment by pooling their resources and their wisdom for the greater good," Witkowsky said. “I want to do everything I can to encourage the women and nonbinary people in our community to participate.”
Giving circles are on the rise across the nation, allowing donors who are less individually affluent than traditional philanthropists to pool their funds for a common cause, according to Terri Goldich, the steering committee chair.
"This is a powerful, often hyper-local model that increases diversity in philanthropy," she said.
From April 1 to May 28, women and nonbinary people who are part of the Missoula community and have not been members of the WGC within the last 13 months are can become members and have their contribution matched dollar-for-dollar while matching funds remain. Although the WGC has members that give at many different levels, memberships start at $120 per year, or a recurring gift of $10 per month. The WGC also offers a student membership rate of $60 per year, or a recurring gift of $5 per month, for community members enrolled in K-12 or higher education programs. In a press release, the WGC said it "values opportunity, equity, and community and strives to enact those values by continuing to explore ways to make membership affordable to folks from many different backgrounds." Those who are interested in becoming members of the WGC can learn more and join at womensgivingcirclemissoula.org.
Every member, whether they give $10 per month or $1,000, has the opportunity to learn about community needs, hear how nonprofit organizations address those needs, and make decisions on how to give collective funds for maximum community impact.
A restaurant called Thai Rice has applied for a building permit at 1200 W. Kent St., suite 102 in the under-construction Kent Plaza. The permit says the restaurant will have the capacity for 40 people.