Business Buzz: Union Club to open; Women's Club shutting down; Thai food

“I am delighted to be able to offer this matching challenge because I believe that the WGC is a wonderful opportunity for women of all ages and backgrounds to experience empowerment by pooling their resources and their wisdom for the greater good," Witkowsky said. “I want to do everything I can to encourage the women and nonbinary people in our community to participate.”

From April 1 to May 28, women and nonbinary people who are part of the Missoula community and have not been members of the WGC within the last 13 months are can become members and have their contribution matched dollar-for-dollar while matching funds remain. Although the WGC has members that give at many different levels, memberships start at $120 per year, or a recurring gift of $10 per month. The WGC also offers a student membership rate of $60 per year, or a recurring gift of $5 per month, for community members enrolled in K-12 or higher education programs. In a press release, the WGC said it "values opportunity, equity, and community and strives to enact those values by continuing to explore ways to make membership affordable to folks from many different backgrounds." Those who are interested in becoming members of the WGC can learn more and join at womensgivingcirclemissoula.org.