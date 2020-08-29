Business Buzz: United We Eat gets a kitchen; Chamber has BUILD grant video

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

United We Eat@home, a food program run by Soft Landing Missoula, has announced they've secured a commercial kitchen at a local church, according to an email from program manager Beth Baker. The program allows Missoulians the opportunity to purchase food they can't get elsewhere, like Eritrean cuisine, for example.

"After a hiatus, prolonged by COVID, we’re back up and running, and so excited about what’s ahead," she wrote. "We’re thrilled that we’ve found a new home for United We Eat@home, in the commercial kitchen at First United Methodist Church in downtown Missoula. UWE@home kicks off September 8th! Look for a menu to be sent out the week before, and like last summer, we anticipate that meals will go fast!"

She also said they'll be hosting a virtual cooking class during Welcoming Week in mid-September.