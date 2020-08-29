Business Buzz: United We Eat gets a kitchen; Chamber has BUILD grant video

Here's some business news in the Missoula area:
United We Eat@home, a food program run by Soft Landing Missoula, has announced they've secured a commercial kitchen at a local church, according to an email from program manager Beth Baker. The program allows Missoulians the opportunity to purchase food they can't get elsewhere, like Eritrean cuisine, for example.
"After a hiatus, prolonged by COVID, we’re back up and running, and so excited about what’s ahead," she wrote. "We’re thrilled that we’ve found a new home for United We Eat@home, in the commercial kitchen at First United Methodist Church in downtown Missoula. UWE@home kicks off September 8th! Look for a menu to be sent out the week before, and like last summer, we anticipate that meals will go fast!"
She also said they'll be hosting a virtual cooking class during Welcoming Week in mid-September.
"We’re looking to the future, despite the uncertainties that surround us," Baker wrote. "I’m so happy to be a part of this effort that provides chefs with supplemental income, while building cultural bridges, and offering you the chance to eat delicious food you can’t find anywhere else in Missoula. This program wouldn’t be possible without your generous support and big hearts. From the bottom of mine, thanks for being a part of this program."
The Missoula Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the public debut of the 2020 BUILD Grant support video. The video was created to support Missoula County’s application in the federal grant program. The full video can be viewed on the Missoula Chamber’s BUILD Grant Initiative web page, https://www.missoulachamber.com/build-grant.html.
In 2019, the Chamber organized a trip for 19 members of the public and private sector to Washington, D.C., in support of Missoula’s application. That trip resulted in a $13 million grant — the only BUILD Grant awarded in Montana last year.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and travel restrictions, a trip to Washington, D.C., was not possible this year. The Chamber again volunteered to put together an advocacy effort in support of Missoula County. The Chamber brought together the members of last year’s delegation and, with the help of Paccom Media, produced a video sharing Missoula’s story and the need for further BUILD Grant funding.
The Chamber is proud to have, once again, collaborated with Missoula County, the City of Missoula and private sector representatives to put Missoula’s best foot forward in Washington, D.C. The partnerships developed in 2019 proved invaluable to the creation of this socially-distant lobbying effort and the Chamber is hopeful this effort will help secure the final $10 million in federal funding Missoula is seeking.
