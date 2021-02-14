Business Buzz: WinCo set to open, new boutique cafe, no-bid housing for sale

"The difference is that we do not plan to entertain multiple offers that often bid up prices," Burk said. "Consumers will be invited to register to have their names drawn. Once their name is drawn, they will be given an opportunity to come to the office a buy a home for a set price with no stress of multiple offers. Given the current activity in the market, the developers know that they could generate higher values for these homes but their aim is to provide Missoulians with attainable housing at realistic prices and great value."

The project is being represented by Glacier Sotheby's agent Gillian Fetz Edgell. The properties are in the Mullan Road area.

The drawing will be held April 1.

"It's a neighborhood built by Missoulians for Missoulians," Fetz Edgell said. "People will be able to view floor-plans beforehand. There'll be a mixture of built forms. A lot are single-family homes, some are duplex. We have triplex and a quadplex and a cottage court. We have residential units built over double garages."

Fetz Edgell said as a local real estate agent, she's all too aware of how skyrocketing housing prices here have left many local people unable to afford a home. Part of the problem is competitive bids that raise the prices far beyond the initial listing price.