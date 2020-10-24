Business Buzz: Workforce and housing grants; Pakistani food truck

Montana businesses are now eligible to apply for workforce recovery grant dollars to help companies refill jobs that were lost due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Montana Department of Commerce has launched a temporary Workforce Recovery grant program as part of the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund (BSTF).

“Businesses across the state are managing through a variety of challenges and complications because of the pandemic,” Montana Department of Commerce Director Tara Rice said. “The Department of Commerce’s Workforce Recovery program is meant to assist those businesses that are ready to bring jobs back and to provide a little extra support to allow the business to sustain that rehired worker into the future.”

The Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund Workforce Recovery program will reimburse a business for the wages of full-time, permanent jobs that are created and retained for at least six months, up to a maximum of 25 jobs per business. Businesses apply directly to the program. A reimbursement of up to $7,500 per job is available to businesses in high-poverty counties. The business must match $3,750 per job. A reimbursement of up to $5,000 per job, with a $5,000 match, is available for businesses in all other counties.