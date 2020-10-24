Business Buzz: Workforce and housing grants; Pakistani food truck

Here's some business news in the western Montana area:
A University of Montana graduate is trying to crowdsource his fundraising effort to start a Pakistani cuisine food truck in Missoula.
Zohair Bajwa was born and raised in Lahore, Pakistan, and has been in Missoula since 2006. "My friends and family will all tell you how much I enjoy sharing my culture through food, sharing the distinct tastes and smells of home with the people I love," he said on his Indigogo campaign page. "Because of this, I have decided to embark on a new, exciting, and delicious endeavor, bringing the tastes of authentic Pakistani food to the Missoula community."
Bajwa is hoping to raise $38,000, and people who donate are entitled to special gifts. A donation of $500 will get you a catered meal for 10 plus T-shirts.
"I hope to bring Lahore’s authentic street food to the streets of Missoula and the surrounding area," Bajwa said. "My wife, Megan, and I are looking into securing a food trailer in which to prepare and serve up some delicious Pakistani food to tantalize your taste buds and keep you coming back for more. This is where your support and generosity comes in, and please allow me to thank you up front."
For more information visit online at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/zeera-pakistani-food-truck#/.
Montana businesses are now eligible to apply for workforce recovery grant dollars to help companies refill jobs that were lost due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Montana Department of Commerce has launched a temporary Workforce Recovery grant program as part of the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund (BSTF).
“Businesses across the state are managing through a variety of challenges and complications because of the pandemic,” Montana Department of Commerce Director Tara Rice said. “The Department of Commerce’s Workforce Recovery program is meant to assist those businesses that are ready to bring jobs back and to provide a little extra support to allow the business to sustain that rehired worker into the future.”
The Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund Workforce Recovery program will reimburse a business for the wages of full-time, permanent jobs that are created and retained for at least six months, up to a maximum of 25 jobs per business. Businesses apply directly to the program. A reimbursement of up to $7,500 per job is available to businesses in high-poverty counties. The business must match $3,750 per job. A reimbursement of up to $5,000 per job, with a $5,000 match, is available for businesses in all other counties.
The Workforce Recovery program is in direct response to supporting businesses impacted by the economic effects of the pandemic. The ability to create the temporary program has been made possible by a governor’s directive, which allows for flexibility in the Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund program. Funding for the temporary program comes from reverted BSTF Job Creation awards, it is not a replacement for or pausing of the well-established business development program.
Support Local Journalism
Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds have been committed or December 31, 2020; whichever comes first. Apply at MARKETMT.COM/BSTF/WorkforceRecovery.
Montanans who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for rent and mortgage payment assistance, but time is running out to apply for the monthly assistance. The Montana Department of Commerce announced Wednesday all applications must be received by Tuesday, Nov. 10.
“Montanans who have been hard-hit financially from the pandemic may be able to receive rent, deposit or mortgage payment assistance that will allow folks to stay in their homes and remain current on housing costs,” Commerce Director Tara Rice said. “We encourage Montanans who have lost income because of COVID-19 to apply for Emergency Housing Assistance to provide some financial relief and comfort in knowing their housing costs are covered.”
The Emergency Housing Assistance Program was created by Gov. Steve Bullock by using a portion of Montana’s allocation of federal CARES Act dollars. The purpose of the program is to help Montanans financially impacted by COVID-19 to stay current on rent and mortgage payments to avoid possible eviction and foreclosure.
Since the program’s May inception, Montana Housing, with assistance from NeighborWorks Montana, has approved more than 1,300 applications and awarded more than $4.5 million in rental and mortgage assistance to Montana families and individuals statewide.
Montana Housing will provide payments to landlords or mortgage service providers the difference between 25 percent of the household’s reduced net monthly income, up to $2,000 a month. Household income limits range from $75,000-$125,000. Montanans who receive other forms of housing assistance are not eligible.
Apply before November 10, 2020. The Emergency Housing Assistance Program will fund approved assistance through December 30, 2020.
For more information and to apply visit COVIDRELIEF.MT.GOV. If you need help applying for Emergency Housing Assistance, email NeighborWorks Montana at covidrelief@nwmt.org or call 406.604.4500.
The Federal Communications Commission this week issued the first set of spectrum licenses through the agency’s first-of-its-kind Rural Tribal Priority Window to Tribal entities in Montana and across the country. The FCC’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau formally granted 154 applications for use of the 2.5 GHz band to close the digital divide and provide broadband and other advanced wireless services, including 5G, to rural Tribal communities.
“This is a major step forward in our efforts to close the digital divide on Tribal lands,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “Few communities face the digital connectivity challenges faced by rural Tribes."
In Montana, there were seven licenses granted that will help the following Tribes provide connectivity to their rural communities: Blackfeet Tribe of the Blackfeet Reservation, Chippewa Cree Tribe of the Rocky Boy’s Reservation, Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of the Flathead Reservation, Crow Tribe of Indians, Fort Belknap Indian Community, Ft. Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes, and the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.
These licenses provide for exclusive use of up to 117.5 megahertz of 2.5 GHz band spectrum that can be used by Tribes to connect their communities. During the priority window, the Commission received over 400 applications to obtain overlay licenses for unassigned 2.5 GHz band spectrum to help address Tribes’ connectivity needs. FCC staff continues to review and process all applications filed in the priority window; more information on application processing and status may be found at www.fcc.gov/ruraltribalwindowupdates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.