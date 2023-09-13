Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Montgomery Distillery’s Mama Tried Wheated Bourbon recently won the "Best In Class" award at the Whiskies of the World competition for being the best wheated bourbon in the world.

The whiskey is made with 100% Montana grains, and the large wheat component is grown on the distillery farm in Lewistown.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Whiskies of the World and their panel of expert judges as having the world’s best wheated bourbon whiskey," said Ryan Montgomery, founder of Montgomery Distillery. "This is the product of skilled distillers, the bounty of Montana agriculture, and patience.”

Both of Montgomery Distillery’s bourbons, Mama Tried Wheated and Mama Tried High Rye, have previously won gold medals at Whiskies of the World awards, but it was the Wheated that brought home the top honors this year.

A tech repair company called uBreakiFix has opened a new store in Missoula.

The new franchise location is at 3275 N. Reserve Suite D in the Grant Creek Town Center between Jersey Mike's and Great Clips.

The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues and liquid damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with most any tech mishap, with most repairs completed the same day. The store also offers tech support services like virus removal, data backup and transfer, and tune-ups for devices that have become sluggish over time as well as preventive care services like device cleanings.

The store is owned by Adam and Wayne Kimmet.

“As a Grizzly alumni, I’m happy to provide Missoula with the best cellphone, tablet, computer and gaming systems repair in town,” Wayne Kimmet said. “Adam and I see a lot of technological mishaps in our industry and we are confident that the uBreakiFix Missoula team is ready to find solutions to even the trickiest of tech issues.”