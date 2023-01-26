Business owners give mixed reviews of Higgins conversion proposal

The Missoula populace — particularly the business community — feels mixed emotions about the city’s new proposal to redo Higgins Avenue and the Beartracks Bridge.

City staff are proposing a redesign that would reduce four lanes of traffic to one lane in each direction with a center lane. On the north and south ends of the bridge, that center lane would be a left turn lane. On Beartracks, it would serve as snow storage and emergency vehicle access.

Protected bike lanes would also be added on both sides of Higgins throughout the corridor.

“There’s a lot of potential ways, directions we could go and potential outcomes we could work towards on this corridor,” Infrastructure and Mobility Planning Manager Aaron Wilson told the Missoula City Council Wednesday. “But there isn’t room for everything we would want to do to accommodate everyone’s potential interest in how they use Higgins … So at the end of the day, regardless of the decision we make on this project, there will be users and decisions that I think will make folks unhappy and it’s difficult to do that.”

Particularly unhappy are a cross-section of business owners with properties on the popular through-way that cuts through downtown Missoula. While most of the public polled by the team working on the corridor expressed more support for the project than opposition, at a rate of about 2-1, business owners were pretty equally divided between those that support the redesign and those against it.

Scott Billadeau, co-owner of Pangea and Liquid Planet, spoke Wednesday on behalf of the businesspeople who don’t support the project. He railed against the process used to make decisions about the roadway, taking special exception to the recent outreach performed within the business community.

“Now at the very end of the process they’re finally coming to us who actually live and work on Higgins,” Billadeau said. “That is really upsetting. It’s really infuriating actually.”

Another Higgins business owner, however, cast a different opinion of the proposed changes.

“There is wide support for this,” Alex Gallego maintained. “Once these things are in place, the business community is going to thrive and it’s going to be more attractive, more people are going to want to visit this area.”

Among the general public, meanwhile, there is concern about a loss of parking and increased congestion.

Parking on the west side of Higgins, south of the Clark Fork River, will disappear from Fourth Street to Sixth Street. Additionally, traffic delays will likely increase about 51 seconds during afternoon rush hour, according to Wilson.

But Wilson reminded council: “Despite all the growth that Missoula is seeing, we’re not seeing huge increases in volumes of traffic along this corridor.”

Wilson also said the change on Beartracks Bridge, which only opened to four lanes of traffic in November 2022, will create benefits that should outweigh the drawbacks of reconfiguring the construction-weary structure.

“While we’re proposing changes just to the striping over the bridge, we’re not taking away any of that investment in that future capacity,” Wilson pointed out. He said the possibility of going back to two lanes in each direction will be preserved into the future. Wilson also stressed that the need for bridge rehabilitation predated the current study of the best transportation uses of Beartracks.

The benefits of reworking Higgins, Wilson said, include increasing safety, adding protected bike lanes, reducing crossing distances, improving lane widths and creating emergency and maintenance access.

The project still needs council approval and a green light from the Montana Department of Transportation. After gaining those approvals, Wilson said the city will pursue grants to complete the work.

“There is an opportunity for Higgins to become sort of that core of downtown,” Wilson reiterated.