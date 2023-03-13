A contentious plan to use a federal grant to yet again retool the Beartracks Bridge divided local entrepreneurs and everyday Missoulians during a City Club forum Monday.

Missoula’s Downtown Safety and Mobility Project seeks a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant to convert Higgins Avenue from four to three lanes in the business districts north and south of the recently remodeled bridge, along with a suite of other downtown improvements.

According to Jeremy Keene, public works and mobility director, an analysis of the advantages and drawbacks of the proposal attributed $87 million in benefits like sustainability and safety, while the price tag would be about $18 million.

But the proposal, which would increase bike lanes but cut down on parking, has rankled many in the community.

“Downtown’s a hard place to work,” Keene admitted. “...We have a lot of different competing interests.”

The Bell Pipe and Tobacco owner Otis McCullough was blunter in his assessment of the proposal: “The time to stop is now.”

McCullough’s issues with the project ranged from parking, to safety, to construction fatigue and outreach efforts. He compared the Higgins Avenue proposal to the Broadway Road Diet that took place in 2006.

That 2006 lane reduction drew ire from many in Missoula, including then-Mayor John Engen. But Keene on Monday pointed out the safety goals of the diet were reached. There have been no deaths in that corridor since the road diet was implemented, compared to five in the decade before.

Safety remained a top priority for Keene and his team Monday, but McCullough and other project opponents questioned the need to improve safety on Higgins.

“The city cannot build around bad judgment and human error,” McCullough pointed out. “Accidents happen.”

He also said Higgins is actually one of Missoula’s safer thoroughfares, accounting for far fewer crashes than other busy city streets. But Keene explained Higgins sees 55 crashes per year, or about one a week. One a month results in injury, and 30% of those involve someone biking or walking.

“It may not be the worst, but it’s about seven times higher than what we see in the urban core,” Keene said.

In addition to questioning the rationale behind the project, McCullough lamented the loss of parking and bemoaned the sense of “construction fatigue” plaguing business owners like him. By his counts, the city would lose approximately 100 parking spaces due to the Higgins redesign.

Aimee McQuilkin, a fellow downtown business operator and head of Betty’s Divine clothing boutique, countered the city will actually gain 1,000 parking spaces through three upcoming projects: the Payne Block former library site, the Riverfront Triangle and the old Missoulian newspaper building.

Some in the audience Monday, however, raised safety and maintenance concerns with the city’s plans to rely more on parking structures instead of on-street parking.

McQuilkin and McCullough also butted heads about the outreach process surrounding the Higgins plans. McCullough felt business owners were left out until the last minute, while McQuilkin argued the process felt “very democratic.”

Keene clarified the project team contacted business owners on Higgins in person starting in 2021, but other downtown entrepreneurs like McCullough, whose shop is located on Broadway, weren’t included in that early canvassing effort.

Nonetheless, Keene stressed, “We’re not at the finish line yet. There’s still time for people to provide input.”