Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

There are a couple craft workshops coming up:

An "altered books" workshop will be held at the Missoula Public Library on Saturday, July 1 from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. and it is free. Stretch your creativity by giving new life to a discarded book. Paint, cut, and/or sculpt your book into a 2D or 3D design using an abundance of provided art supplies during this open work time. This workshop is a collaboration between the Missoula Public Library and the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Participants are encouraged to submit their final work to the 2023 Western Montana Fair Exhibition. This is a free, self-led community art event, and people of all experience levels are encouraged to participate. Staff from the Missoula Public Library and the Fair will be on hand to answer questions.

An "Intro to Canning" workshop will be held at the Missoula Food Bank & Community Center on Tuesday, July 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is provided on a sliding fee scale.

Curious about canning your own food but unsure on where to start? This hands-on workshop will walk you through the process and safety measures for water-bath canning. This workshop is a collaboration between the Missoula County Fairgrounds, the Missoula Food Bank and Garden City Harvest. The workshop will provide all tools and ingredients for attendees to leave with their home-made pickles and the confidence to do it again. Registration is required. To register, go to WesternMontanaFair.com/prefairclass.

The Tuesday night Farmers Market at the XXXXs in Missoula, at the north end of Higgins, started this last week. You can find fresh local produce, food and music at the market. It's on a smaller scale, but you won't find the crowds.

Community Medical Center, part of Lifepoint Health, held a gauze-cutting ceremony for its new and expanded Emergency Department on June 14. The gauze cutting was a nod to Community Medical Center’s gauze-cutting ceremony held in 1972 when the current hospital building opened on Fort Missoula Road.

The Emergency Department project broke ground in the fall of 2020 in the midst of the pandemic and was expected to open in 2022. However, delays due to the pandemic allowed the hospital to re-think some areas of the project to meet today’s health care needs.

The new Emergency Department will not only add additional space, but also includes resources and an environment designed for patients of all ages as well as EMS partners. Along with 20 private rooms, the new addition includes:

Dedicated behavioral health rooms

Bariatric sensitive spaces

Dedicated isolation rooms with a decontamination area for patients

with contagious diseases

Pediatric rooms

New trauma bays

Heated ambulance garage

911 lounge for first responders

“We are thrilled to celebrate this new facility today and then welcome our first patients tomorrow,” said Dr. Nancy Trangmoe, medical director for Community Medical Center’s Emergency Department. “As an ER doctor for over 20 years at Community, it has been an honor to provide quality, emergent care for people throughout western Montana. Now we can not only care for more patients, but also provide each patient a private room, a comfortable environment and treatment spaces that recognize the special needs of our patients and our EMS partners.”

The $14.4M project came to fruition after a thorough analysis of population growth and demographic projections for western Montana identified a need to renovate and expand the emergency department to better serve the community. The population of people age 65+ in Missoula and surrounding areas is expected to grow. An older population means more demand for health care services. Additionally, as a regional leader in pediatric care, the new pediatric spaces will help meet the unique needs of children and families.

"The population throughout western Montana is changing and we need to ensure we are meeting the health care needs of our community," said Bob Gomes, CEO at Community Medical Center. "Opening a new ER is just one example of how we are working to meet patients' needs. Other projects we are working on include partnering with other local health care providers to open a new dialysis center in Hamilton, donating land to MSU for a new nursing school in Missoula and in the fall, we plan to break ground on a new $17.9 million cardiovascular building."

The new emergency department is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offering immediate care for emergencies, including illnesses and injuries, for both adult and pediatric patients.