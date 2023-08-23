Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

There's a new-but-familiar boba tea truck in Missoula for those seeking to quench their thirst with new flavors. Local entrepreneurs Sara Howell, her husband Dave Francis and their business partner Amanda Harbaugh have acquired the popular "Thirst Tea" mobile beverage truck from former owners Stevie Kahle and Morgan Plasmier.

The trio and their beverage crafters will be holding a grand opening for their version of the truck at the parking lot of Ink Realty at 148 South Ave. W. on Friday, Aug. 25 from 4-8 p.m. or until they sell out.

"We serve an array of boba (bubble) teas with some classic themes, exciting twists, seasonal pizazz and some scrumptious un-caffeinated options for patrons seeking a mellow experience," the owners said. "There's also an assortment of mochi for those looking to round out their order. At Thirst Tea, exotic textures abound."

Dave Francis said he'll accommodate requests for him to sing a cappella versions of hit '90s songs from any customer who mentions it during the event.

A week's worth of events are planned in September to celebrate refugee and immigrant experiences in Missoula.

"For the seventh year in a row, Missoula will participate in Welcoming Week, a national movement to embrace the role that all people play in creating prosperous and successful communities," said a press release from the nonprofit Soft Landing Missoula.

Welcoming Week 2023 runs from Sept. 8-17.

Soft Landing welcome week 02 Sohil and Farida, refugees from Afghanistan, speak with Carly Graf of Soft Landing Missoula on stage at the ZACC during Welcoming Week in 2022…

Missoula has welcomed over 500 refugees since resettlement efforts were started here in 2016.

For more information on all the events visit online at softlandingmissoula.org/2023/08/welcoming-week-2023-is-here/.

The Missoula Montana Airport set another passenger record in July with 120,895 total passengers either departing or arriving. That's a 25.5% increase over July of 2022.

"This milestone is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to increase travel options for our community,” said airport director Brian Ellestad. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our airline partners, the Missoula community, and the flying public for continually choosing to fly out of MSO.”

The North Missoula Community Development Corporation has announced a collaborative event with Indigenous Made Missoula, showcasing the film "Beans" on the big screen. The event is set to take place on Sept. 2 at Head Start Park (1001 Worden Ave.) in the Northside neighborhood.

"This exciting partnership highlights both community engagement and support for local Indigenous artists, strengthening the historic neighborhood’s commitment to cultural preservation and community-focused development," said Hannah Kosel, the stewardship and communications coordinator for the NMCDC.

The Indigenous Made Missoula market will start around 6 p.m. with the film at around 8 p.m., Kosel said.

A group called the Headwaters Technology Hub has submitted an application to the federal government to have Montana designated as one of 20 "tech hubs" in the United States. If selected, Montana would receive a portion of a $500 million funding package.

The group that applied includes the Montana Chamber of Commerce, the Montana University System and the Montana Department of Commerce. A meeting was held at Missoula College earlier this year to plan the application.

“Montana’s research universities conduct groundbreaking research and advance cutting-edge technologies that improve lives and communities across the state,” said Clayton Christian, Montana commissioner of higher education. “With a tech hub designation, we can expand our efforts even further for the benefit of Montana, the region and beyond.”