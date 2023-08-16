Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The annual River City Roots Festival will return to the streets of downtown Missoula on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26. The event is admission-free and features live music, an art show, a run and local food vendors.

"Roots Fest is truly all about Missoula,” said Ellen Buchanan, chair of the Roots Fest Committee and member of the Missoula Downtown Association Board of Directors. “This festival showcases some of the attributes that makes our city so unique and vibrant, such as music, art, being active, and a sense of community. Roots is something that everyone can enjoy thanks to our admission-free model and we take great pride in that. Downtown is the heartbeat of our community and we want to make sure everyone has a chance to experience all the best things it has to offer.”

For more information visit online at rivercityrootsfestival.com.

Registration is now open for Code Girls United programs for the 2023-2024 school year. Code Girls United oﬀers free afterschool programming for girls in grades 4-8 in 36 rural and tribal areas across the state and online. This program focuses on computer science, coding, technology and business while building self-conﬁdence and problem-solving skills. Girls learn how to code apps, work as a team to address a community issue and gain valuable experiences along the way.

Program site options include Kalispell, Ronan, Polson, Harlem, Havre, Missoula, Joliet, Helena, Hamilton, Butte, Bozeman, Great Falls, Red Lodge and Billings with multiple options in some areas. Registration can be accessed through Code Girls United’s website: codegirlsunited.org/registration.

Two Missoula entrepreneurs have created a new product for Missoula's thriving pet dog community.

The Bestie Bottle is a stainless steel 32-ounce bottle with two detachable bowls at the base to carry food, treats, water, car keys, ear pods, jewelry or other items. Both bowls are lined with BPA-free plastic and the stainless steel will keep liquids cold and hot.

The company was started by Akono Hite and Aline Guy, who wanted to start a business that specialized in innovative and affordable products for Missoula's most beloved community.

Bestie Bottle Bestie Bottle cofounders Aline Guy and Akono Hite.

"The Bestie Bottle was specially designed to focus on the activities that you do with your dog," they said in a press release. "While hiking, walking, camping or even sailing on a boat, the bottle has an easy grip handle that makes it simple to carry. The cap also turns into a mug ensuring a fresh drink for you while keeping the water in the bottle separate from you and your Bestie."

The carrying bags come equipped with poop bag pockets and a bag dispenser built in. For more information visit bestiebottle.com.

A new shop has opened in the historic Radio Central building in downtown Missoula. Tosca Olive Oils and Balsamics is located at 137 E. Main Street on the ground floor.

Ahead of the primary elections, the League of Women Voters of Missoula has announced they're offering the nonpartisan election resource VOTE411.org. This “one-stop shop” for election information provides Missoula voters with simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process, according to the organization's president, Mary LaPorte.

VOTE411 provides personalized candidate information, voter registration details, polling place locations and other helpful election information for all voters nationwide.

All voters, including young people and first-time voters, can learn more about what’s on their ballot, where candidates stand on the issues, how to find their polling place and more.

“The League of Women Voters of Missoula is pleased to provide this important, nonpartisan resource to Missoula voters,” LaPorte said. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premier online election resource that provides voters with the resources they need to make an informed vote this fall. We encourage voters to visit VOTE411.org to make a voting plan so they are prepared to cast their vote confidently on Election Day!”

The primary election is Sept. 12. In the primary, there are 5 candidates on the ballot for mayor, and 3 candidates for Ward 5. The general election will be Nov. 7.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.