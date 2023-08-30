Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

The Montana Department of Commerce has announced that application periods for four grant programs aimed at bolstering tribal business development and strengthening Indigenous entrepreneurship in Montana are now open. The grant funding is provided by Commerce’s Office of Indian Country Economic Development.

“These initiatives underline Commerce’s dedication to provide not just funding, but a platform for innovative ideas to flourish, businesses to expand and traditions to thrive,” said Scott Osterman, director of the Montana Department of Commerce. "Through these grants, tribal businesses are empowered to drive innovation, create opportunities and shape a prosperous future for their communities."

Small business owners who are enrolled members of Montana’s tribal nations are invited to apply for the Indian Equity Fund Small Business Grant, an initiative aimed at fortifying the growth of small-scale enterprises. The grant is for expanding the scope of Indigenous entrepreneurship and enhancing local economic vitality. The IEF grant currently has $320,000 of funding available. Application period: Sept. 1-Oct. 31, 2023.

The Native American Business Advisor grant presents an opportunity for aspiring Indigenous entrepreneurs to access expert guidance, mentorship and resources to kick-start their business ventures. The program is designed to "provide a solid foundation for success and sustainability in the competitive business landscape." The NABA grant currently has $160,000 of funding available. Application period: Sept. 1-Oct. 16, 2023.

The Tribal Business Development Grant offers tribal governments or tribally owned businesses a unique opportunity to secure funding for shovel-ready projects that will drive economic prosperity and sustainability. This grant empowers Montana’s tribally owned, for-profit business enterprises to expand, diversify, flourish and ultimately contribute to the overall progress of tribal communities. The TBDG grant currently has $240,000 of funding available. Application period: Sept. 15-Oct. 25, 2023.

In recognition of the significance of tribal culture and heritage in promoting tourism, the Tribal Tourism Grant was established to support tribal initiatives that enhance tourism offerings and showcase the rich traditions of Indigenous communities. The grant funding empowers tribes to share their stories and attract visitors, ultimately contributing to economic growth and cultural exchange. The TTG grant currently has $120,000 of funding available. Application period: Oct. 1-Nov. 30, 2023.

The Spruce Street Studio located at 500 E. Spruce St. Suite A in Missoula will be holding a special First Friday event on Sept. 1.

From 5-8 p.m., owner Thomas Diess will be hosting an event for Fran McDermott, who owns Tanuki-san Quilts. McDermott creates antique kimono silk quilts, and they'll be on display.

Quilts Kimono quilts will be available at the Spruce Street Studio.

"Fran's kimono silk quilts will cover all wall space here for the month of September, something I have been wanting to do for some time," Diess said. "She has found many fans and collectors of her work here in town since she entered the studio, and is also kept quite busy with custom work and commissions. This will be her first full gallery show in Missoula."

The Boys and Girls Club of Missoula County will be hosting its third annual Blue Door Banquet on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the UC Ballroom on the University of Montana campus.

“Get ready to celebrate 25 years of dreams realized at the Boys & Girls Club of Missoula County," said CEO Kristian Stipe. "Our 25th-anniversary soirée, inspired by Dr. Seuss, promises an evening of whimsy and wonder. For a quarter-century, we've been crafting memories, nurturing potential, and turning ordinary moments into extraordinary journeys for our future leaders."

There will be a three-course feast and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss are encouraged, but not mandatory.

For information and tickets go online to bgcmissoula.org/blue-door-banquet or contact Bailey Bristol at bailey@bgcmissoulacounty.org.

Birdie Thatcher, an interior design company in Missoula, is moving locations from 333 N. Higgins to 2000 S. Higgins.