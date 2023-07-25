RONAN — At what was once barren soil north of Kicking Horse Reservoir, Fred Billings led an evening class on one of several new community gardens now bursting with produce.

Taking out a plastic tub from his truck filled with already harvested heads of lettuce and radishes from other gardens, Billings pulled out a pink radish nearly the size of a tennis ball. Taking out a pocketknife, he sliced the radish open, exposing a vibrant tie-dye purple inside.

“Now, is that cool or what?” he said, giving a slice to Dana Hewankorn, manager of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ recently created food sovereignty program focusing on security for the reservation.

Billings, a lifelong agriculturalist, said typically a radish that large would be hollow on the inside, but the program’s focus on natural gardening methods has prevented that. “And that’s what’s exciting about food sovereignty because people can get stuff they could never buy, never see and it’s all incredibly nutritious,” he told the class.

Members of the classes have included kids, double amputees, homeless and a 96-year-old. The mid-July lesson was on how to properly feed plants along with general wisdom on responsibility for members’ gardening. Members also helped reinforce a row of tomato plants to maximize this year’s harvest. Ultimately, they each headed home with a canvas bag labeled with the program’s name, “Garden for Life,” filled with the year’s early harvest of lettuce, radishes and the summer’s first zucchini.

Just one community garden produced 4,000 pounds of produce last year. With eight community gardens, including the program’s four new ones, the Flathead Reservation could expect 32,000 pounds of greens this year.

The gardens full of radishes, lettuce, tomatoes and more are one of several CSKT efforts toward food sovereignty aiming to address hunger and health issues on the reservation.

Discussions for a program began in 2019. After a COVID-19 pandemic exposed the vulnerability in grocery supply chains and exacerbated existing food insecurity, in 2021, the CSKT Tribal Council identified food sovereignty as one of its seven priorities. Hunger was assessed as a risk to the health, security and general welfare of the tribes. Independence around food for tribal members is a key part of the resolution.

“With how long we’ve been here as tribes and how long we’ve been food-sovereign, this program is really trying to rebuild that original food sovereignty we had that was disrupted because of colonization, and trying to put that back together,” said Jordan Thompson, CSKT deputy executive officer for Special Projects and Planning.

Thompson said the Dawes Act in 1887 left the reservation with around only 30% of land tribally owned. Since then, moving back toward greater ownership and control, including food, has been a piece of a challenging puzzle the tribes have had to navigate. The program is an encouraging step forward for him.

“It’s a lot to feel good about,” Thompson said at the Kicking Horse community garden. “I was here two weeks ago, and we were just getting out the big weeds. But yeah, now there’s plants out here that all look great.”

In September last year, the food sovereignty program began with the hiring of Hewankorn as manager with four other employees also joining the primarily federal and local grant-funded program.

Hewankorn started gardening five years ago with some sickly-looking plants that were left in her care. Eventually, two garden beds at work led to two additional garden beds at home. Those became four beds. Her gardening exploded from there, she said, and she now cans whatever she can’t immediately serve for dinner.

Last year, she began volunteering in the revitalized community garden in Elmo where she lives.

Bringing fresh food home

In Elmo, Hewankorn can “buy a postage stamp and a soda pop in my town and that’s it.” The closest grocery store is 17 miles away in Polson. Food deserts — areas where fresh, nutritious and affordable food is difficult to come by — are common on the reservation, according to Hewankorn.

Other areas often only have one store, leaving residents with expensive costs for produce that is often shipped from hundreds of miles away, Hewankorn said.

“The lettuce we pick today is going to be good in our fridge for 17 days, maybe three weeks,” she said. “You get something from the store today and you put it in your fridge — it’s going to be bad in a couple of days.”

Hewankorn said she has learned how “fragile” food chains are for rural areas. Moreover, people are frequenting grocery stores more regularly since decades ago when gardens were common for individuals and families.

“If something happens to disrupt the food chain, we’d be in trouble,” she said. “And that’s concerning. So, the more that we take control of this for our people, at least I know we’ll be OK. And so, we’re trying to get them to eat the foods that we’re growing and the foods that live here. Hopefully we’re moving towards less reliance on what comes in on trips to the grocery store.”

The gardens emphasize natural and organic methods of harvesting and planting. Instead of applying pesticides, gardeners sprayed a mix of kelp, seaweed extract and various microbes. According to Billings, it balances the bug populations and allows plants to continue to be pollinated.

Additionally, in the 17 rows of gardens in the Kicking Horse Community Garden, each row has a mix of species like zucchini, cilantro and eggplant.

“In nature, nowhere out there is a mono-crop,“ Billings said. “There are multiple crops, doing multiple things all at the same time. That is part of nature’s efficiency.”

The community garden program will continue through the summer with produce distributed to class members and tribal members.

The produce will also begin contributing to the winter soup program for tribal elders headquartered in the recently developed community kitchen in the Kicking Horse food sovereignty program center.

Next to the community kitchen are two long, 15-feet-high, three-layer shelves installed in a warehouse that was formerly Kicking Horse Job Corps alongside college dorms. While the shelves are empty now, the program anticipates filling those shelves with foods like potatoes for seasonal storage.

What it means right now for the program is they have lots of room to grow, Hewankorn said.

“We’re the one program in the tribes that everybody should pay attention to,” she said. “I don’t necessarily need something out of forestry ever in my life, but there’s a good chance I’ll need some food. It’s exciting to make a difference and expose people to food they haven’t had before.”