Downtown Missoula streets and trail systems will see vast updates after a nearly $25 million federal grant was awarded to the City of Missoula Thursday.

The grant will go to the Downtown Safety, Access & Mobility (SAM) project focused on addressing safety and connectivity issues in the downtown area. Projects will make streets more open to multi-modal transportation by updating Higgins Avenue from a four-lane street to a three-lane street, changing Front Street and Main Street to two-way streets and creating protected bike lanes along Higgins.

Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess said that the grant will make for a complete rebuild of the infrastructure on the streets with updated traffic lights and general modernization of streets. The project will also fund widening of the Riverfront trail as well as improve accessibility. Missoula City Council approved the application for the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant in February for the planned projects.

Hess said since facing opposition from businesses earlier this year around construction itself and the potential that 52 parking spots could be lost, many have turned around on the project.

“We've found a lot of common ground with some of the folks who were initially opposed to the project,” Hess said. “Significantly, people are no longer opposed and have come to be neutral or supportive in all cases. I think we have a lot of opportunities through the design phase to address specific concerns that people have and to mitigate specific issues that people might have.”

In an update Wednesday to members of Missoula City Council, Public Works and Mobility Director Jeremy Keene said he would expect construction around the project to begin in 2025. Design plans will likely begin next year after the city completes its study and analysis of parking in the area. Hess noted the past efficiency the city has had with federally granted projects, such as the first phase of the Mullan BUILD project finishing recently after starting on it five years ago.

“We're really good at delivering federal projects in a timely manner,” Hess said. “And we'll try to do the same in terms of this project. This will be a complicated project as developing in the downtown areas has its own unique complications, but we'll just do what we always do in this event.”

Hess said this grant wouldn’t have been possible without Sen. Jon Tester, calling him a great partner for Missoula. Tester helped support funding for RAISE grants through his sponsorship of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Tester was the only member of Montana’s congressional delegation to support the bill.

“Missoula has been growing pretty darn fast for many decades now,” Tester said in an interview on Thursday. “And then when you have a growing community, infrastructure has to keep up with the growth. Otherwise, it puts you at an economic disadvantage. Hopefully, this RAISE grant will allow them to continue to be very competitive for business and for jobs.”

Hamilton also received $877,275 in funding from the RAISE Grant for upgrades to Main Street and Marcus Street. The projects also focus around improving safety for all modes of transportation for roads next to Highway 93 which runs through Hamilton.

Tester said the RAISE grant and his past sponsorship of the infrastructure bill will help support a vibrant economy.

“With building it means jobs — and good paying jobs — building this infrastructure project. Second thing it does is it helps all of Montana to transition into the 21st century with 21st-century transportation.”