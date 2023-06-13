Unhoused Missoula residents are moving back in to the 30 hard-sided shelters at the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space following upgrades bringing it closer to organizers' long-held vision.

Over the past five weeks, 32 TSOS residents have been staying at the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter with services provided by HOPE Rescue Mission before returning Monday to the upgraded space. Finished upgrades to TSOS include the addition of air conditioning units, paved pathways and permanent bathrooms.

“This was in our hopes and dreams from the very beginning,” United Way of Missoula County Director of Impact Eric Legvold said. “And now that the site is coming into fruition, we can begin to really see the full potential of the site.”

The TSOS was originally opened in 2020 in response to the pandemic with United Way, HOPE Rescue Mission, Missoula County and the City of Missoula envisioning a safe and secure campsite for people experiencing homelessness. In January, the site moved from canvas tents on private land to two-bedroom hard-sided shelters at public land near the intersection of West Broadway Street and Mullan Road.

In its opening, the new site still relied on portable toilets and an agreement with a church where residents had twice-a-week showers available to them. Now the site has six permanent bathrooms and showers installed.

The waitlist for the TSOS has more than doubled from 40 in January to roughly 100 now. The majority of those on the waitlist currently signed up after the April 10 closure of the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter which housed at its full capacity of 150 people nearly every night this winter.

The City-owned shelter’s closure allowed for TSOS residents to move into the shelter as construction finalized the plans initially set for the site.

“It lined right up for us,” Missoula County Shelter Project Coordinator Blayne Metz said. “It really would have been impossible without the Johnson Street Shelter.”

Metz said that since the TSOS’s transition, reception to the space has been far better.

“It’s become apparent that the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space is really coming together,” he said. “We have received no complaints so far, and that is a huge contrast from the old temporary safe outdoor space.”

The area provides individuals at the site access to case managers and peer mentor who help guide them to work opportunities, social security applications and housing. Accompanying the upgrades have been new community partnerships, like with Garden City Harvest and various arts programs.

"This is getting folks ready for the next endeavor." TSOS Peer Mentor Guy Johnson said. "It's not a matter of if they get housing, it's a matter of when they get housing."

When compared to other similar campsites and spaces across the nation, Legvold said they’ve seen far greater positive outcomes. The site helps them progress to permanent housing and a stable income.

“Just think about a resident in crisis that has no stability, no shelter, no electricity, no plumbing, no resources,” Legvold said. “With that and the 24/7 peer support, the counseling, and connections available, it moves them to a place where they can establish themselves.”

HOPE Rescue Mission Executive Director Jim Hicks said since starting the transition to the current TSOS in January, it has gone very well for them. The transition into the site has added “another level of safety and stability for its residents.”

Hicks hopes to reduce the average stay of individuals to 90 days. The average stay has increased to 120 days currently according to HOPE Rescue Mission Director of Outreach April Seat. With rising costs of housing in Missoula and the ongoing construction at the TSOS, it’s been difficult to have people move out and new people move in, he said.

“We don’t have a timeline,” Hicks said. “As long as residents are moving forward and making progress they can stay.”

The main obstacle TSOS partners face is funding. Involved parties are already applying for grants for the site. The $1.48 million used to set up the site came from federal funding originating from the American Rescue Plan Act. Operating the site will cost about $408,000 per year with federal funding supporting it ending in fiscal year 2025.

“It has been proven over the last couple years that it works,” Hicks said. “Now, what everyone is talking about is the future and how we will continue this. We’re knocking on the doors of everyone. It’s not a latency problem, it’s a here-and-now problem.”

At a press conference Friday, Mayor Jordan Hess called for year-round opening of the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter. He issued a State of Emergency declaration around homelessness which could raise roughly $500,000 from residential and commercial property owners in the city for one year.

Missoula City Council will hear a city staff recommendation Wednesday about reopening the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter for a full year if funding can be found.

Staff recommends $1,279,167 for next fiscal year as part of a $2,131,945 need with Missoula County requesting the rest. No ongoing funding has been identified.