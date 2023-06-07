What once were the unusable and blighted remnants of a lumber mill three decades ago have become a site bustling with new housing, businesses and parks thanks to 2006 cleanup funding.

In a Wednesday gathering of city officials and Environmental Protection Agency personnel, Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess said EPA brownfield grants clearing contaminated sites were crucial to moving the economy forward for the next several decades. The city looks to apply for more funding in the future, he said.

“In the '80s, we had four sawmills operating around the clock in these industrial landscapes,” Mayor Jordan Hess said. “And as we transition to an economy that’s largely based on tech, higher education, health care and tourism, having amenities like this support our local economy."

EPA Regional Administrator KC Becker says the former 46-acre site now known as the Old Sawmill District is an excellent example of what can be accomplished with brownfield funding.

“Missoula’s really well-situated to take advantage of that money, because you have a robust brownfield program and you have projects in the pipeline that are really exciting,” Becker said. “We need to invest in infrastructure and brownfield redevelopment is a really big part of that.”

Because of the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed in 2022, funding has tripled nationally for brownfield grants with the city of Missoula looking for new sites currently to redevelop.

Brownfield grants have been used to help clean up areas like the Poverello Center, to clean up hazardous building material and to clean contaminated soil when constructing the Missoula Food Bank. Brownfield funding is currently being used for cleanup along West Broadway, the former Federal Building, and the Sleepy Inn deconstruction.

City of Missoula Brownfields Program Specialist Tyler Walls said the city is looking at applying for more brownfield funding next year but is currently in “limbo” as it figures out how to use $4.6 million in existing brownfield funding.

Walls is planning a campaign this summer to developers, landowners and banks as he seeks assessments of properties that could be eligible for brownfield funding.

“We have to go out and spend that on projects before we end up applying for more funding,” Walls said. “So, we’re kind of in a privileged position where we have a robust program where we are targeting sites right now.”