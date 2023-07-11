The City of Ronan is holding a public hearing on Wednesday regarding the annexation of a 31-acre plot of land for a proposed meat processing facility.

The undeveloped land is currently located at the corner of Main Street Southwest and Mink Lane. The property is surrounded by storage units and houses.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes are petitioning for the annexation. On June 15, the CSKT Tribal Council approved contracts for site preparation and design work for the tribal meat processing plant.

The hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ronan City Hall. People can send comments to publicworks@cityofronan.org or call at 406-676-4231 if unable to attend in person.