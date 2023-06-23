The University of Montana has more than 10,000 students, 3,000 employees and only 4,500 parking spots on campus.

That's often left all parking spots taken; a problem for decades on a campus up against a mountain with little room to expand. Yet with the hiring of UM’s first parking director, new solutions are being considered as the campus focuses on sustainable and long-term transportation strategies.

“The university brought me here and said, ‘hey, we’re relying on you to tell us what we need to do around on-campus parking,’” said UM Parking Director Bill Donovan. “Things like parking expansion, parking zones, and permits — they wanted to see ideas trying to alleviate the high demand around the limited number of spaces we have.”

Donovan was hired last September. Before working at UM, he directed parking efforts at the University of North Texas, managed parking at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, and helped lead transportation and logistics efforts with the United States Air Force for 25 years.

“Parking is like Hotel California,” Donovan said. “You can check in anytime you like, but you can never really leave it.”

UM Communications Director Dave Kuntz said Donovan was hired as part of UM’s sustainability goals. The university is actively promoting alternative forms of commuting.

“In addition to parking, Bill is also helping with advancing some of our commuter options and incentives," Kuntz said. "So, there's less vehicle traffic on campus, as well as making sure that we're following the best practices across the country in terms of tech.”

Donovan is encouraging resident students to not park on campus next year, or if they do park on campus, only for a limited amount of time. Changes for next academic year reduce the number of parking permits available for students. The campus usually oversells parking permits around 60%.

It’s a common practice in parking but has led to situations where students with a permit can’t find a space. This year the university will likely only oversell the $137-per-semester permits by 20%. Parking permits fees will increase by 5% this year. Hourly parking meters will decrease in cost, while daily parking passes will increase.

The change in limiting permits is intended as a pilot program for next year. It will likely come with a steep learning curve, Donovan said.

“I’m hoping to encourage students to really take a hard look at what their needs are,” he said. “Whether they really need to take their car to the university or whether they could park their car elsewhere and take the bus or if they could carpool: that’s something to consider.”

UM Sustainability Director Eva Rocke said parking solutions are new territory as the university continues efforts to reduce its carbon footprint. Commuting was estimated to make up close to 8% of the university’s carbon footprint, according to 2020 data gathered by the university.

“One of the strategies that I really wanted to dig into or investigate … (is) if there was potential to change what we are doing as far as parking management and offering more sustainable, active transportation options,” Rocke said.

In Rocke’s 11 years of working on sustainability efforts at UM, there’s been the introduction of better bike access and spaces, and broad expansions in the college UDASH bus system.

Although there are more options around parking, she still has to commit to education efforts to make the campus community aware of other options. Changes like the reduction of permits or the raising of cost generally discourages parking, she said.

“What I have learned over the years is that these are the two most powerful levers for getting people to think differently about commuting and choosing some more active, less carbon-intensive options,” Rocke said. “And I was like, ‘Well, what are we doing for parking management?’ And I quickly realized that until last year with the hiring of a full-time parking director, parking has always been a second-tier priority that’s just managed to get the basics done."

The university is now developing a long-term parking strategy, as the Missoula city government develops its own city-wide parking plan.

Donovan has regularly been discussing ideas with the city, such as applying the digital Passport parking app to campus parking next academic year.

“Although we’re two different parking systems, we’re only separated by a quarter of a mile,” City of Missoula Parking Director Ian Ortlieb said. “So, building that continuity between the university and the city system is something we’re most definitely aware of. We’ll be keeping our eye on that and making sure we can continue to do that.”

Donovan has also proposed using the Dornblaser parking lots near the UM baseball field as overflow for commuters. Commuters could then take the bus to campus. He has also had discussions around expanding parking lots to a potential Montana Rail Link property near the Missoula City College.

Kuntz said the addition of a parking director has given the campus a level of professionalism around identifying long-term solutions that’s never been there before.

“The biggest difference between now with Bill on the team and before … is we now have a leader who's coming to campus every day, whose top objective is tackling some of the parking challenges we have as a campus,” Kuntz said. “It's been a challenge at the university going back decades to when I was a student here almost 20 years ago. But with Bill’s leadership, we think we've come to identify a long-term strategy that will finally help bring some parking relief to campus.”