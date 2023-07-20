Here’s some business news in the Missoula area:

The Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana will be on a tour of seven Montana cities in August to present their 2023 Midyear Economic Update.

“In addition to an in-depth overview of Montana’s economy, we will explore the adequacy of Montana’s electricity supply,” the organization said in a press release. “After decades of being a net exporter of electricity to neighboring states, Montana is becoming a state that imports power more often. On the days and hours when we do import power, we compete in a regional market with some very hungry mouths. States like California, in particular, import more than 25% of the power they use. A potential power crunch in our future puts economic growth in jeopardy.”

One of the sponsors of the series is NorthWestern Energy.

They’ll also discuss rising interest rates, inflation, high housing prices and falling global commodity prices.

The series makes a stop in Missoula on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. Register by visiting online at economicoutlookseminar.com.

Providence St. Patrick Hospital has been named one of the top 25 hospitals in the country for its work in pursuing environmental excellence from Practice Greenhealth, an organization that ranks health care organizations on sustainability.

“In 2020, Providence announced our goal to become carbon negative across our seven-state organization by 2030,” said Beth Schenk, the assistant vice president for environmental stewardship at the hospital. “The more we work together to reduce our carbon footprint, the more we are directly contributing to the health of our communities and a more sustainable future.” The hospital also was recognized for its waste reduction practices and its efforts to increase sustainability in the operating room.

“Sustainability means looking at how our operations affect the health and safety of our environment as well as the health of our patients, staff, visitors and local community,” said Sarah Johnson, a nurse and the St. Pat’s clinical program manager for environmental stewardship. “Strategies to address sustainability at our organization include minimizing and recycling waste, addressing chemicals of concern, lowering energy and water consumption, sourcing food and products sustainably, and establishing environmentally preferable purchasing criteria.

“At Providence St. Patrick Hospital, we know sustainability is essential to better care for our patients, communities and planet.“