A Missoula Starbucks store might soon be the first Starbucks to unionize in Montana with an election next week. However, union organizers allege Starbucks stalled as the date approaches.

Workers filed a petition to the National Labor Relations Board to unionize at Starbucks on Brooks Street and Central Avenue on May 20. Up until Friday, union organizers have been uncertain of the date for the election that would certify the union. The corporation challenged the terms of an agreement that has previously been used for the growing hundreds of unionized Starbucks across the nation.

“It’s a delay tactic,” said Jacob Welsh, a Starbucks Workers United member representing the employees trying to organize at the store. “They (Starbucks) have agreed to these terms hundreds of times. Especially when organizing starts to break out in new regions, they become really innovative.”

Currently, there are 328 stores which have organized under Starbucks Workers United across the United States, almost all forming in the past two years. No Starbucks in Montana or surrounding states have unionized.

Union organizers were informing employees at the Starbucks of an in-person June 21 election. The date remained uncertain after the corporation’s challenge. Starbucks objected to a COVID-19 policy that allowed for change of date of an election or for mail-in ballots.

A Starbucks spokesperson said they prefer in-person elections and considered mail-in elections unnecessary since the pandemic has been declared over.

In a decision by the National Labor Relations Board dated June 15, it noted that mail-in ballots only happen under very specific circumstances with COVID-19. Furthermore, it objected to the claims made by Starbucks, saying it had already rejected the primary arguments made by Starbucks in another case involving the corporation.

The election date for the union will now be June 23.

Union organizers estimate that they've gathered about 70% support for the union with efforts to keep morale up for the store’s roughly 23 employees as they advance to the election. Kate Alexander, one of the organizing committee members, said there have been talks regarding unionization for two years as employees dealt with safety concerns and problems with understaffing at the Missoula Starbucks.

“This sort of thing has always been important to me,” said Alexander, a barista at the Starbucks for several months. “It’s not always to improve your situation, it’s to secure your situation. It helps to see the change you want to see in the store and it reduces the risk often imposed on workers.”

Hayden Cook, another member of the organizing committee who has worked at the Brooks Starbucks for more than two years, said staffing has been a consistent problem at the Starbucks. Last December, the 35 to 40 hours he worked in a week were cut to 20 hours for months as some shift supervisors saw a 50% cut in hours.

“I just barely could afford working there anymore,” Cook said. “And I like working with everyone here, I just didn’t like some of the staffing measures. I don’t want to leave.”

There’s regularly times too where it’s just Cook and a barista at closing shifts, which is often inadequate for him. Other times he experiences situations like with medical emergencies or drug emergencies. Cook has dealt with two overdoses in the Starbucks bathroom since joining.

“While Starbucks helped train me for those situations, once those situations did happen, I didn't feel that the training was enough,” Cook said.

After filing the petition, the Starbucks has seen upgrades and changes around safety to the store like a box for disposing needles in the bathroom and new locks installed on the bathroom doors.

Cook said he’s been requesting a box for needles for over a year, but his requests have always been delayed or deferred. A union representative told him it should only take a week and a half to get for a Starbucks store to address such concerns.

A Starbucks spokesperson said the changes are unrelated to the union filing. They are instead the responsibility of the new interim manager after the previous manager took a leave of absence.

Since filing, Cook said there’s been some turnover and issues with some workers feeling intimidated and overworked.

Several employees reported having 1-on-3 conversations involving the store manager, a district manager, and a person from Starbucks' human resources where the corporate officers discuss their stance on the union.

“We believe that our direct relationship as partners — where we have the flexibility to listen and learn from one another, address issues and share in success — is core to the culture and experiences we create in our stores,” a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement.

Alexander said those conversations on the floor have yet to reduce morale, with them seeing support in the community too. Those changes that Starbucks mentions won’t be lost with the union, she said.

“Seeing the response in our store has brought us closer as we come together to express our concerns about such things,” she said. “On a coworker level, passing the union vote would quell a lot of the anxieties on where something like this is possible. And it will prove to coworkers that we can fight for the things we need.”

Not the first to organize

Other Montana Starbucks stores have tried to organize in the past few years, including another Starbucks in Missoula currently going through the process.

Last year, workers at a Reserve Street Starbucks alleged intimidation when they started discussing unionizing, saying people associated with union talks were fired at the same time.

In Butte, a Harrison Avenue Starbucks was part of a settlement around alleged union-busting in its store after workers announced their intention to unionize last year.

A complaint filed by Workers United Labor Union in August to the National Labor Relations Board alleged the unfair labor practices by Starbucks. According to the complaint, the employer threatened to withhold wage increases to union members or to those voting for the union and prevented the wearing of union insignia.

One of the former union organizing members of the Butte Starbucks, Cody Ray Reichard, said union support in the store dissipated after actions by the store.

“Unfortunately, union-busting in my store became rampant during that time, and the 70% majority we held at one point was quickly squashed,” Reichard said in a message to the Missoulian. “They were cutting hours, taking discriminatory ‘disciplinary’ actions, mainly in the form of ‘write-ups,’ telling us we couldn't wear union attire, that we would lose our benefits if we proceeded, etc.”

The settlement was reached with Starbucks regarding the Workers United Labor Union allegations this January. According to Reichard, the settlement amounted to the corporation putting up a poster for three months stating the corporation will not interfere with any of the rights entitled around unions and will not prohibit the wearing of union pins.

Alexander said labor activism is valuable as the Brooks Starbucks could start a larger trend in labor organizing in the region. Employees at coffee store Black Coffee Roasting Company voted to form a union.

“Missoula and Montana is an entirely new region for Starbucks Union to be formed,” Alexander said. “I think what we’ll do here will have great impacts across the region as people see how we progress. People are coming together right now and really seeing the power a union can offer.”