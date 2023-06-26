Employees at the Brooks Street and Central Avenue Starbucks became the first Montana franchise to unionize after a vote Friday.

The union joins a larger trend of hundreds of Starbucks stores across the nation organizing to address safety concerns, scheduling problems, and other issues organizers say they wouldn’t have the power to confront otherwise.

Of the 22 employees at the store, 11 voted for the labor union and six voted against it.

“It’s really awesome that this is happening in Montana,” Kate Alexander, a member of the organizing committee, said. “It shows that it can be done. Montana is a pretty labor-friendly place, and it could really become a point of reference for other stores that might be wanting to unionize across the state."

The store’s employees are organized under Starbucks Workers United, a group of around 330 stores have successfully unionized with since 2021.

“Starbucks is committed to bargaining in good faith and listening to our partners whether they choose to make their voices heard directly or through a third party,” a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement to the Missoulian. “We have been arranging more than 420 single-store bargaining sessions for more than 275 stores and have appeared in-person and ready to bargain at more than 105 sets of negotiations.”

None of the Starbucks in states surrounding Montana have unionized, but Starbucks in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Pierre, South Dakota, have both filed for union elections in the past month. Additionally, another Starbucks store in Missoula is currently organizing around filing for a union election.

Employees of the unionized Starbucks will form a bargaining committee to help shape the contract between employees and the corporation. Before that bargaining begins, Alexander said it will serve as valuable time for the store’s employees to better envision what they want from a contract. Union organizers said there has been inadequate action by the organization around safety, poor scheduling, and understaffing.

“We’ll be trying to focus on encouraging more engagement with coworkers and get as many people as possible to become a part of the bargaining committee,” she said. “We are going to talk about how they are better able to do their jobs and how they are better able to live their lives.”

Ahead of the election, organizers alleged stalling and intimidation of employees through 1-on-3 conversations with employees and other methods. Hayden Cook, a member of the organizing committee said he’s grateful for the community’s support he’s seen at the store and the resilience fellow employees have had since filing.

“Going forward, we are confident we will get a contract signed with Starbucks to ensure better working conditions, more stable hours and scheduling, as well as increased security and safety measures and training,” Cook said in a message to the Missoulian.

Unionized Starbucks workers have yet to come close to reaching a contract in any store. Union organizers and the corporation dispute terms around the bargaining process, and both have accused the other of not bargaining in good faith.

Starbucks Workers United has said Starbucks is stalling conversations around the contract and ignoring some meetings. The Starbucks Corporation has said it desires in-person conversations instead of the hybrid calls preferred by organizers and has blamed the union for lack of progress on the contract.

Several dozen unionized stores have gone on strike in the past several months to protest the company’s slow pace of bargaining.

In March this year, a group of baristas from unionized Starbucks across the Pacific Northwest met in Seattle at the company's headquarters to present proposals that could be applied to all unionized Starbucks stores. They included a $20-an-hour starting wage, a 32-hour week guarantee for full-time employees, and a 100 percent employer-covered health plan for all employees, among others.

According to Starbucks Workers United, over 150 unionized Starbucks stores are striking this week over the alleged banning of LGBTQ+ decor by the corporation, with several stores having removed displays. Starbucks has denied these claims, claiming it was a misinformation tactic for labor negotiations.

Alexander said it was wonderful to have seen the results Friday with the rest of the store now in a cheerful mood.

“There’s kind of this sense that we just got past this first big hurdle,” Alexander said. “And now, we can try to figure out what we can do for the common good.”