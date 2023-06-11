New associates

Family Medicine Physician, Dr. Brianna Mew, has joined Community Physician Group — Primary Care. Dr. Mew is board-certified in family medicine providing health care to families and individuals of all ages with specific training in obesity medicine and wilderness medicine. She specializes in preventive care, women's health, pediatrics, diabetes, obesity and wilderness medicine. She received her medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia and family medicine residency from UPMC Altoona Family Medicine Residency in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Her office is located in Missoula on North Reserve in the Northgate Plaza by Community FirstCare. Call 406-493-3120 or visit CommunityPhysicianGroup.org.

New business

Stockman Bank announced the opening of its new location at 6588 Highway 93 in Whitefish. The new facility is equipped with a drive-up, ATM and night depository. Lobby hours of the new location are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The drive-up hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Recognition

Providence St. Patrick Hospital has been named one of the Top 25 hospitals in the country for its distinguished work in pursuing environmental excellence. It also received the Greening the OR Recognition Award and a Circle of Excellence Award for Waste from Practice Greenhealth, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care.