New associates

Kimberly Minckler has joined the Child Care Resources staff as an online training specialist. Starting out as a University of Montana elementary education graduate in 2005, she spent many years substituting in the public schools. In 2008, Minckler was offered a position as a lead Pre-K teacher and curriculum coordinator for a Missoula child care center, and was eventually promoted to assistant director. She opened her own in-home program which achieved National Accreditation and Stars to Quality Level 5. She went back to school and earned a master's degree in early childhood education in May 2019. Now, she continues to advocate for and support early childhood professionals and the youth of our community.