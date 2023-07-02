New associates
Kimberly Minckler has joined the Child Care Resources staff as an online training specialist. Starting out as a University of Montana elementary education graduate in 2005, she spent many years substituting in the public schools. In 2008, Minckler was offered a position as a lead Pre-K teacher and curriculum coordinator for a Missoula child care center, and was eventually promoted to assistant director. She opened her own in-home program which achieved National Accreditation and Stars to Quality Level 5. She went back to school and earned a master's degree in early childhood education in May 2019. Now, she continues to advocate for and support early childhood professionals and the youth of our community.
Elected
The Montana Newspaper Association and Montana Newspaper Advertising Services Board elected the following new members. Anton Kaufer, publisher of The Daily Interlake, president; Erica Yakawich, Lee Enterprises of Montana, first vice president; Eric Lovec, Ekalaka Eagle, second vice president; Matt Baldwin, editor of The Daily Interlake, third vice president.