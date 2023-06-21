City staff is advancing on plans for updating one of the most dangerous streets in Missoula: Higgins Avenue.

The plan known as the Downtown Safety and Mobility (SAM) Project would change the four-lane road of Higgins to three lanes, create raised bike lanes, and improve other safety elements for various modes of transportation. Plans estimate that the project would reduce vehicle crashes by 37% for the corridor that sees 55 crashes and 12 injuries a year. The crash rate is seven times the greater Missoula area average, according to data collected by the city from 2017 to 2021.

Many downtown business owners objected to the plan earlier this spring, calling for a pause on planning efforts. A recent survey conducted by the Missoula Chamber of Commerce showed 78% of 169 businesses who responded oppose the plan. After applying for a grant in February that would help fund the potential $18 million redesigns, city staff held listening sessions with members of the community and businesses in April and May.

“We had some good conversations with folks and I think everyone has a better understanding of what the project is intended to do,” Public Works and Mobility Director Jeremy Keene told Missoula City Council members on Wednesday. “And we learned some of the details around how it's going to affect people and ways that we can make the design better.”

Keene said his department plans to create a Downtown SAM Advisory Committee consisting of business owners, employees, residents, and other stakeholders.

“It’s so we're really doing a good job of communicating with all the various interests in downtown,” Keene said. "(That) makes sure that we're aware of various impacts, as well as creating a communication pipeline, to help with those things during construction to figure out how we can best market downtown businesses and let people know that downtown is still open."

After hearing mixed support on the lane change to Higgins, city staff is considering a pilot project for the Higgins corridor which could better evaluate those changes.

Plans currently estimate a 3-to-18-second delay per vehicle at intersections during peak usage. The pilot project would use temporary paint and traffic posts.

“Being able to demonstrate the project before we put a lot of money into hard infrastructure could be a really good tool for getting better public acceptance and a better understanding of how it's going to work,” Keene said.

Keene said they heard concerns around parking losses loud and clear. South of Beartracks Bridge on Higgins, Keene said streets would lose less than 20 spots in the Hip Strip area. Around the intersections of Front Street and Main Street, he estimated a loss of 32 spots. Many of the spots lost on Front and Main come from parking not being up to safety standards.

Keene said a coming Citywide Parking Plan could mitigate some of those losses in the future.

“We're not going to be able to get to a point of no parking loss on Front and Main or Higgins, but I think we can look at ways to mitigate that on other streets or future parking structures,” Keene said. “It's not a huge number. I think it's a manageable number of parking spaces that we could look to replace in the future.”

City staff is currently conducting a parking study for the area, as the city waits to see whether it will be selected for the grant this fall.

The city has already committed to use $1 million from the budget to the Downtown SAM Project. Construction isn’t expected to begin until 2025.