Here's some business news in the Missoula area:

Second Set Bistro, a restaurant inside the Florence Building in downtown Missoula, has announced they will be closing permanently in September.

“We want to extend all of our love and gratitude to our incredible SSB Family,” the owners wrote on social media. “This extended family includes all the friends of ours that have supported us through these past 4 years. Our immediate families that always have our backs and best interests at heart. And of course our employees, what an extraordinary group of humans. Your support, hard work and individuality is the reason SSB is so dope. We love you all.”

Their last service will be Sept. 9. They told supporters to tell them what dishes they’d like to see for the last five or six weeks.

“We will probably end up doing a greatest hits album like all burnt out rock bands do,” the owners wrote. “You can tell us when we sucked, too. Just 'cause we are closing doesn’t mean we can’t have some fun!”

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Washington, recently announced a $1 million matching grant for the Missoula Family YMCA’s $19.3 million revitalization project to build a better Y for Missoula.

“This new facility at the Missoula Y is a true capacity-building project, not just for the nonprofit but for the community,” said Jeremy White, program director at the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust. “Quality child care, meals for children and educational programs will be better enabled because of these developments, helping create a community of support and care in Missoula that will be felt for years to come.”

Every dollar donated to the Y through Sept. 30 will be matched by the trust’s grant and assist the Y in raising the remaining $5 million for the YMCA Here for Good Capital Campaign.

“The Murdock Trust has generously supported the Missoula Family YMCA for 40 years, and this impactful grant will help us serve thousands of Missoula families,” said Heather Foster, CEO of the Missoula YMCA. “Not only will the Trust’s gift allow us to expand vital youth development programs in our remodeled Russell Street campus, it also offers the community a chance to double their dollars for the project.”

She added that the revitalization project has been a communitywide effort with more than 700 donors.

“We’ve raised $14 million to date and have begun construction on the first phase of the project, the Y’s new Phyllis Washington Early Child Care Center,” Foster continued. “We’re also excited to unveil the final portion of our project plans, which include an all-abilities playground and covered multi-court space for basketball, pickleball, racquetball and more. These spaces will be open to Missoulians of all ages and we are actively fundraising $5 million to complete this final portion.”

For more information about the project or to contribute to the YMCA Here for Good Capital Campaign, please visit ymcamissoula.org/here-for-good or email Kate Rodriguez at krodriguez@ymcamissoula.org.

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry, Great Falls College, ADF International, Allied Steel and Montana Vocational Rehab have partnered to launch the first 10-student cohort of an accelerated, six-week Structural Welding course.

Last week, Great Falls College hosted a kick-off event to celebrate the beginning of the course. The comprehensive program is designed to equip individuals with essential skills and qualifications to build careers in the critical welding industry. Students will engage in hands-on training, practical experience and building a strong foundation in structural welding techniques. Upon completing the program students will be eligible to test for welding qualifications.

The effort was spearheaded by DLI’s newly formed Business Engagement Team, which partners with private-sector industry and educational institutions to address critical gaps in the state’s workforce. With demand on the rise across Montana for skilled professionals in the welding industry, this course will serve as a model for how cross-functional partnerships between state agencies, private-sector employers and educators can help bridge the skills gap and empower Montanans to pursue rewarding careers in dynamic fields.

“The demand for welders statewide has become critical, and DLI projects Montana will need 220 new welders every year just in the next 3-5 years," said Sarah Swanson, DLI’S Director of Strategic Engagement, at the event on Monday. "These are good paying jobs, averaging nearly $50,000 a year or more. This is exactly the sort of targeted, high-impact rapid skills training that can help Montana employers find the workers they need."

“It allows individuals opportunities they may not be aware are available to them,” said Trevor Floerchinger, ADF production manager. “The program is designed to take an individual with little to no skill set or experience and set them up to be able to step into a production welding facility and go to work, at more than an entry-level position.”

City of Missoula officials and partners joined a select group of representatives in Washington, D.C., this past July for “Good Jobs, Great Cities Academy,” a two-day event put together by the National League of Cities in partnership with the U.S. Department of Labor.

Missoula is one of 16 cities selected for the Academy from a list of 250 applicants. The program was initiated by the Missoula Economic Partnership. Missoula mayor Jordan Hess, Annie Gorski (Missoula Redevelopment Agency) and Nicole Rush (MEP) were joined in D.C. by Caroline Bean, climate action manager with Missoula County, and Erin Scoles, of Mountain Home Montana, a Missoula nonprofit that provides shelter for young mothers who need housing and other support.

“As we grapple with the effects of the climate crisis, we are going to have to fundamentally change our economy in the coming decades and train workers for jobs that haven’t been invented yet," said Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess. "The Department of Labor recognizes that cities will be at the forefront of this transformation, and I’m excited and honored that Missoula was selected for this innovative pilot program. This is an important step in promoting the work of the Missoula Clean Energy Workforce Coalition, which focuses on creating career pathways in the clean energy economy.”