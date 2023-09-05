The Catalyst Cafe on Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula, which has been open for over three decades, announced it will close this fall.

Owners Denis Keast and Jim O’Byrne broke the news on Facebook over the weekend.

“We can finally confirm the rumors,” Keast wrote in the post. “Our lease is up and it’s time for a new chapter. The Cafe has operated in the Florence building for 32 years (and) Jim and I have owned it for just over 13.”

They had tried to sell the restaurant a couple times recently and didn’t find any buyers.

The popular breakfast and lunch restaurant often has a long waiting list, especially for brunch on weekends. The outside tables are especially busy in the summer.

“It’s been a wonderful ride,” Keast wrote. “We are eternally grateful for the loyal, loving support we have received during our run. As a native Missoulian I am incredibly proud to have been a part of this business community. Thank you all, sincerely.”

The owners could not be reached for comment on Monday. The cafe is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The Catalyst is located in one of the tenant spaces of the historic Florence Building at 111 N. Higgins. Earlier this summer, the owners of the Second Set Bistro inside the Florence also announced they would be closing permanently in September.

David Erickson is the business reporter for the Missoulian.